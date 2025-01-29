Former NFL head of officiating denies Chiefs refs conspiracy with a warning
By Mark Powell
I'm not sure what timeline we're on at this point in the NFL regular season – one where the Kansas City Chiefs are in line to three-peat, evidently – but it took another bizarre turn over the weekend. Yes, the Chiefs won the AFC Championship over the Buffalo Bills, but not without a little help from the officials.
It's a tired narrative for Kansas City fans. Prior to the Chiefs recent run, it was Kansas City in search of any form of postseason glory. Finally, they received a gift from the Eagles in the form of Andy Reid, who helped develop the best quarterback many of us have ever seen in Patrick Mahomes. Brett Veach is a front office hero and put together an elite roster that, as of its writing, may be even better on defense than it is offensively. As far as sports goes, this is the kind of story we should be encouraging, rather than poking holes in.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, there are 31 other fanbases in search of Super Bowl glory as well. While back-to-back Super Bowls was an impressive feat few teams have ever accomplished before, a three-peat is literally unheard of, and naturally raised suspicion, even if unwarranted. In the playoffs against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs received several friendly decisions in their favor, leading to outcry from rival fanbases that wish some of that KC glory would rub off on them.
No, the officials aren't helping the Chiefs
Thankfully, KC fans can take a deep breath. They have another former official on their side. There is no grand conspiracy after all.
"If there's a room somewhere in the NFL offices where they were writing the script, they never invited me -- and I was the head of officiating," Dean Blandino said. "I feel like I'd be a pretty important contributor to that."
Blandino works for FOX Sports now, but before that he was the NFL's head of officiating from 2013-17. If anyone would know about a supposed preseason script the league was forced to fulfill, it'd be him. And yes, that sentence felt just as odd to type as it was to read.
"Someone somewhere would slip up and it would get out," Blandino continued. "Do teams get breaks at times? They do. And not every call is right. And sometimes that happens."
The Chiefs have received their fair share of breaks, don't get me wrong. They are nauseating just as any dynasty is. The same can be said of the New England Patriots in Tom Brady's prime. Rather than whining about the officials, someone should try, ya know, beating them.
That being said, officials are human, too. They know the narrative surrounding Kansas City, and will want to ensure the Super Bowl isn't remembered in a similar light to the Chiefs Divisional Round and AFC Championship wins. Blandino was clear about one thing – calls tend to even out over time. If the calls have favored KC so far, that can only mean one thing...