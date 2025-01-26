Updated NFL Playoff bracket if Eagles defeat the Commanders, advance to Super Bowl
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles were favored to reach the Super Bowl given their NFC East supremacy and, frankly, their line of scrimmage advantage against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines and defensive lines in football. Philadelphia is build inside out in every way, which is ideal for a team confident in its starting quarterback.
The Eagles have capable starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts and one of the best running backs in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, who made his mark in the NFC Championship game early. Barkley scored two touchdowns in the first half, again making Giants fans question why they got rid of him in the first place. Yet, I digress.
If the Eagles make the Super Bowl, they will face the winner of the AFC Championship, which will determine which franchise is technically the home team in this game.
Updated NFL playoff bracket after Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LIX
The postseason results are in, and they are unpredictable! Shocker to us all, but the NFL Playoffs thrive on parity, and which team is playing their best football late in the season. The Eagles ended the season winning 12 of their last 13 games, and then thrived against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams despite not receiving the first-round bye. The Detroit Lions got that bye, and it did not work in their favor. Here are all of the NFL Playoff results that have gone final:
- Houston Texans 32, Los Angeles Chargers 12 (Wild Card)
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (Wild Card)
- Buffalo Bills 31, Denver Broncos 7 (Wild Card)
- Philadelphia Eagles 22, Green Bay Packers 10 (Wild Card)
- Washington Commanders 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 (Wild Card)
- Kansas City Chiefs 23, Houston Texans 14 (Divisional)
- Washington Commanders 45, Detroit Lions 31 (Divisional)
- Buffalo Bills 27, Baltimore Ravens 25 (Divisional)
- Philadelphia Eagles 28, Los Angeles Rams 22 (Divisional)
The list of remaining NFL Playoff game is growing slim, to say the least. The Eagles likely know their fate, but what comes next depends on the AFC Championship game.
Matchup (Round)
Date and Time
2 Bills vs 1 Chiefs (Divisional)
6:30 p.m ET (CBS)
2 Eagles vs AFC Championship winner (Super Bowl)
6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 (FOX)
Where is the Super Bowl in 2025?
The Super Bowl is in New Orleans this year. That is great news for Eagles fans, assuming they hold on against the Washington Commanders. Eagles fans party harder than just about any fanbase I have ever come across, and New Orleans has more amenities in that department than most. While the Saints are far from postseason contention, let alone a Super Bowl appearance, an influx of Eagles fans should help the local bar and restaurant scene.
How does the NFL determine the home team in the Super Bowl?
The home team in the Super Bowl doesn't necessarily matter, but the NFL determines such things by alternating between NFC and AFC. It really is that simple. The Chiefs were the theoretical home team last February, which means the Eagles would receive that honor this season. Philly fans tend to travel well, but both fanbases in the AFC – the Chiefs and Bills – tend to do the same. The determining factor regarding which team has more fans won't depend on who is home and away, but rather the fanbase that plans on buying the most expensive ticket prices imaginable. If the Bills can make it to New Orleans, I have bad news for Eagles fans. However, if the Chiefs win on Sunday, Philly fans may have a slight edge if only because KC has won two straight Super Bowls.