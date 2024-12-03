NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: One free agent each team can’t lose in the offseason
With just over a month left in the regular season, the NFL Power Rankings are largely about teams at the top shuffling with one another while the teams near the bottom are incredibly vibes-based. Regardless, some teams have already started thinking about the offseason — or have already changed their outlook dramatically by firing Matt Eberflus — or the playoffs with very few stuck in between now.
So we're going to lean into that. As we offer our NFL Power Rankings entering Week 14, we'll also be looking ahead to free agency. Specifically, we'll look at pending free agents and the one player whose contract is up on each roster that team should be already trying to get back for the 2025 season and perhaps beyond.
Let's get into it, starting with the worst teams in the league but some interesting ree agent decisions.
Tier 5: Moved On to [Insert Other League] Season
32. New York Giants (31)
This is honestly a difficult question for a Giants team that isn't going much of anywhere with this current roster and, more importantly, doesn't have a lot of high-end free agents pending for the 2025 offseason. However, I lean Drew Lock, especially if he builds on a decent showing on Thanksgiving. With New York expected to a draft a quarterback, the veteran looked like the perfect bridge option that could keep things afloat but also not be good enough to be unable to bench when the rookie is ready.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (32)
It’s been a season from hell for the Las Vegas Raiders but there is solid talent throughout the roster. However, a number of key players aren’t under contract in 2025, especially on defense. Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce, Robert Spillane and more starters will be free agents after the season.
Out of that group, Spillane may be the most important one to re-sign. He’s a leader and has developed into one of the better linebackers in the NFL. They were atrocious at linebacker for years before Spillane came along so he’s earned an extension. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
30. New York Jets (28)
While also considering the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers, it's hard to fully know what to do with the Jets moving forward. Assuming the quarterback returns, though, I would have to think D.J. Reed is a serious candidate to be brought back. He'll be expensive after having a previous AAV in his deal of $11 million and performing like one of the best at the cornerback position in the league this year but, with Sauce Gardner's step back, a veteran like Reed could keep the secondary intact.
29. Carolina Panthers (29)
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line has been a real success story throughout the season. Keeping continuity in this area is crucial if the franchise plans to build around quarterback Bryce Young in 2025.
Brady Christensen is an important part of this. He's a dependable swing presence capable of manning all five positions along the protection with minimal fuss. He was unfortunate to lose the starting center gig to Cade Mays, so there's a chance he'll want to find another opportunity elsewhere in free agency with a legitimate chance to start.
The Panthers could offer that too depending on what they have planned with Mays and Austin Corbett, who are also out of contract. If they let Christensen test the market, there should be a queue of suitors looking to secure his services. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
28. New England Patriots (30)
Given my hope that the Patriots completely reshape one of the worst rosters in the NFL this offseason, deciding to bring back TE Austin Hooper was an easy call on my end. While he only has 31 catches, they've gone for 337 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, so many successful offenses have adopted more two-tight end sets regularly, so having Hunter Henry and Hooper to help Drake Maye seems like an easy, low-cost win for 2025.
27. Cleveland Browns (27)
While I understand fully his imperfections, this has to be Jameis Winston. The plan is already set to start moving on from Deshaun Watson, as it should be, with the Browns. But the fact of the matter is that the Browns might not be getting one of the top-two signal-callers in what might be a two-quarterback draft in terms of ready-to-start prospects. So if there is a need for development, Jameis is the perfect stopgap, good enough to keep a team competitive, not good enough to be difficult to move off of when the time is right.
26. Tennessee Titans (26)
Fifth-year undrafted free agent wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has stepped up to the plate since the team traded DeAndre Hopkins away. Westbrook-Ikhine scored another two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders, bringing his season total to eight scores on just 20 catches. Ja’Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the only receivers with more TDs.
The Titans must re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (25)
The Jaguars have done a good job locking up their homegrown talent. Just hours before Week 13, they gave Walker Little a three-year deal worth $45 million. The former Stanford Cardinal has given up just seven total pressures dating back to Week 7, so you could make the case that Jacksonville is getting plenty of bang for its buck.
With Little under contract, the Jags could turn their attention to either safety Andre Cisco or running back Travis Etienne. The former has been underwhelming this season but had a combined seven interceptions and 15 passes defensed the past two years.
Maybe the team’s current defensive scheme doesn’t suit his talent, but Cisco will probably garner plenty of interest in the open market if the Jaguars let him walk. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
Tier 4: Probably Should Be Better
24. Miami Dolphins (21)
While most of the Dolphins impending free agents are not going to hurt if they leave, the Dolphins need to keep CB Kader Kohou who has proven to be reliable and adds quality depth to the secondary. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
23. Atlanta Falcons (20)
Depending on what the price is, the Falcons have to seriously take into consideration the possibility of bringing Matthew Judon back next season. At 32 years old, there's a good chance he won't have the same $13.625 million cap hit he carries this season in 2025 and beyond. But Atlanta remains starved for pass rush help and a veteran like Judon paired with another piece either in free agency or the draft could go a long way to curing those woes.
22. New Orleans Saints (19)
Free agency is always a bit tricky with the Saints as they have to run cap gymnastics once per offseason. Having said that, I'm looking in the bargain bin at potentially bringing Paulson Adebo back in the secondary. He'll get paid more than his rookie contract but I don't think he'll be a top-of-market player. After trading away Marshon Lattimore, keeping some semblance of continuity in the defensive back room feels quite important for New Orleans.
Tier 3: Giant Question Marks
21. Dallas Cowboys (24)
This might surprise some people but I'm all for bringing back RB Rico Dowdle in the 2025 season. While the Cowboys run game has largely been dismal season, that hasn't been totally on Dowdle. Rather, he's been largely effective but the offensive line and the backfield mates he's been forced to share time with have not. Thus, re-signing him and having him be the B option with a newcomer, likely through the draft, could be quite advantageous for a team eyeing a bounce-back.
20. Chicago Bears (22)
More so than many other teams, this is pretty obvious for the Bears: You have to bring back guard Teven Jenkins. Playing in the final year of his rookie contract, Jenkins has played extremely well once again this season and the former second-round pick has been a steady presence in his career when on the field. Protecting Caleb Williams remains of paramount importance but the rookie QB also offers the roster flexibility to pay up if necessary to ensure that Jenkins doesn't get out the door.
19. San Francisco 49ers (15)
One could argue the Niners have taken a massive turn for the worse when Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl last February, and a once-vaunted defense has looked nothing like itself with Greenlaw absent for all of 2024 thus far.
With no certain replacement in the pipeline, Greenlaw’s pending free agency looms large for a San Francisco squad that’s getting older and increasingly expensive. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
18. Indianapolis Colts (23)
There are a number of free agents the Indianapolis Colts will want to keep: Ashton Dulin, Julian Blackmon, EJ Speed, Dayo Odeyingbo, to name a few. But one name in particular has already been out for quite some time now, and we’ve seen how badly it’s affected the Colts.
Will Fries suffered a season-ending tibia fracture, and the impact of his loss has been significant. The offensive line has been crumbling under numerous injuries, but Fries’ loss is by far the worst. Ryan Kelly will become a free agent in 2025, but Tanor Bortolini has performed very well in his absence, so the Colts can afford to make Bortolini their new future at center, especially with the best of Kelly’s career behind him. Fries, however, is one of the best guards in the NFL and was having a great 2024 season before his injury. The Colts will absolutely need him back at full strength in 2025. — Casandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
17. Cincinnati Bengals (17)
Go ahead and wave goodbye to Tee Higgins because that ship seems to have already sailed. Having said that, the Bengals should look hard at bringing back B.J. Hill. The veteran defensive tackle isn't a standout but he's been a steady cog in an otherwise unsteady defense. I expect Cincinnati to overhaul that side of the ball as best they can but Hill being a constant in the trenches could greatly benefit this team moving forward.
16. Houston Texans (16)
For DeMeco Ryans' team, DE Derek Barnett definitely stands out as a budget option to get back to Houston next year. While Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. are great as the top edge rushers, having a talent like Barnett as a rotational piece is hugely important for the Texas. You could certainly make the case for Stefon Diggs returning too, even coming off the injury, but Barnett should be the biggest no-brainer, especially behind a defensive-minded head coach.
Tier 2: Frisky and Dangerous
15. Los Angeles Rams (18)
The Los Angeles Rams have done an admirable job of sanitizing the current roster, swapping out veterans for younger players who have, for the most part, stepped into roles and played well. As such, the roster is better insulated from expiring contracts in 2025 than most teams. But there is one veteran who the Rams simply cannot tinker with, and he is starting left tackle Alaric Jackson. Undrafted in 2021, Jackson stepped into the starting left tackle role to take over for injured teammate Joe Noteboom and never looked back. Even now, Jackson is earning just a third of what Noteboom is making this season.
Jackson may not put up Pro Bowl numbers, but he remains a solid option for a team that has discovered multiple needs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and there is no way that the team will entrust the left tackle position to a rookie who has yet to be selected. Even if the team extends Jackson, there are many solid reasons to draft an offensive tackle no later than Round 2. The team had a taste of ‘life without Alaric Jackson,’ during his two-game suspension, and the results were not pretty. Alaric Jackson is the one free agent who the Rams must extend this offseason. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
14. Arizona Cardinals (13)
The big question for Arizona is if the franchise brings back Budda Baker. I'm still torn on if that happens though I do believe that it should. However, I'll shoot a bit lower and note that bringing OG Will Hernandez back would be highly beneficial. The Cardinals have done a good job piecing together a functional offensive line and, though Hernandez has been hurt, he played quite well when healthy. Keeping that continuity and effective play could allow Arizona to focus on filling other holes this offseason.
13. Seattle Seahawks (11)
If anyone was to say Ernest Jones IV is a must-sign after this season before the season began, they would have sounded foolish. Jones wasn’t on the team until the Seahawks traded for him midseason.
Since coming over to Seattle, though, he has been one of the most important parts of a recently greatly improved Seattle defense that has pushed Seattle into first place in the NFC West. Jones has been great against the run and needs to be a foundational piece of the Seahawks offense for the next several years. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14)
Saying goodbye to Chris Godwin is a likely reality that Bucs fans will have to face soon. However, a low-key re-signing Tampa should make is tackle Justin Skule. Though entirely unspectacular, Skule has been good when used in a relatively limited capacity this season. Maintaining a swing tackle, so to speak, and potentially upgrading that spot overall could help the Buccaneers a ton.
11. Washington Commanders (12)
This could be one of several players acquired on short-term deals by the Washington Commanders during general manager Adam Peters' first offseason at the helm. But considering his age and scope for further improvements, Jeremy Chinn gets the nod.
Chinn was cast aside by the Carolina Panthers after becoming an afterthought in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. He's proved his doubters wrong this season, fitting in seamlessly to different surroundings and growing in stature within Dan Quinn's dynamic system as the campaign progresses.
The former second-round selection bet on himself this offseason and it's paid off. The Commanders should reward him accordingly if the same trend continues after their bye week. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
10. Minnesota Vikings (7)
It's abundantly clear, especially with the flexibility provided by J.J. McCarthy's rookie contract, that the Vikings should absolutely bring CB Byron Murphy Jr. back this offseason. He's thrived this year under Brian Flores and, with Stephon Gilmore likely being allowed to walk simply given his age, this could be a clear position group to focus on in the offseason. Getting Murphy to re-sign and be the stable building block for the secondary makes too much sense.
9. Denver Broncos (9)
Easiest decision of all 32 teams — get Garett Bolles to return and keep protecting Bo Nix no matter the cost. While the Russell Wilson departure remains somewhat prohibitive, so much of the rookie success for Nix has been a construct of the offensive line playing so well. Bolles is the stalwart in that conversation and the perfect player to invest in so that the offense can keep progressing as more skill position talent is added to the fray.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (10)
Depending on the price tag he carries in free agency, this has to be Khalil Mack, right? Despite the fact that he'll be 34 years old next season, Mack has been one of the best edge defenders in the NFL again this season and, with back-to-back years of that, shows no signs of slowing down. While you'd certainly want to keep the deal as short-term as possible, Mack has been too valuable a cog in the defense to consider letting walk without a serious fight.
Tier 1: The Upper-Echelon
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (8)
We certainly have to consider what happens with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields but, since we don't fully know what the Steelers' plan is, I'm more willing to say that linebacker Elandon Roberts is the right call. He's been a stalwart for this defense and should be a solid veteran to keep things rolling in the middle of that unit. — Cody Williams
The Steelers are slowly repairing their reputation after dropping a must-have game against the Browns on Thursday Night Football. In Week 13, Pittsburgh’s defense was questioned after allowing 38 points to the Bengals. Fortunately, their offense put up 44 points in the win.
Russell Wilson compiled 414 passing yards while averaging 10.9 yards per attempt and passing for three scores. These are impressive numbers even against a bad Cincinnati defense.
Mike Tomlin’s team has shown the ability to win games in offensive shootouts and low-scoring slugfests. Pittsburgh’s ability to adapt to the competition has them creeping up the power rankings entering Week 14. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
6. Baltimore Ravens (4)
Probably controversial in Baltimore, I'm leaning Ronnie Stanley returning being the play here. Most importantly, the Ravens don't have a ton of pending free agents that I feel are super important to bring back. But Stanley has stayed healthy this season and played well enough. Given his age north of 30 with his injury history, he should come relatively cheap and his familiarity along with the franchise's familiarity could be quite helpful to keep intact.
5. Green Bay Packers (6)
Ultimately, the Packers would benefit from re-signing LB Eric Wilson this offseason. While Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker have been good this season (the latter coming on stronger of late), Wilson has actually been better than both players. As a stopgap before fully leaning into the youth at the position, I value Wilson over fellow pending free agent Isaiah McDuffie and would certainly offer a deal to keep him around in Green Bay.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (3)
Who would have thought that a mid-season import would turn into such an important component, but the Chiefs offense sputters without trusted targets for Patrick Mahomes and they have a very good one in DeAndre Hopkins. The Chiefs landed Nuk for a fifth-round choice in the 2025 draft from Tennessee and he’s been everything the team needed and more through his first six games.
Going forward, the Chiefs could lose Mecole Hardman, Hollywood Brown, and Justin Watson in free agency, leaving only a second-year Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, who will likely be suspended and returning from injury. Hopkins sounds like a very happy man in Kansas City, so if the idea is amenable to him, the Chiefs should act fast to retain him. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
3. Philadelphia Eagles (5)
If the money works out, this has to be Zack Baun. He's the top-graded linebacker in the NFL this season according to PFF ($) and has unocked all of his physical tools that he failed to while with the Saints. Linebackers typically aren't paid crazily in the open market, which should work in Philadelphia's favor, but the whole is that he's been an absolutely vital part of this defense that would be tough to lose.
2. Buffalo Bills (2)
It’s a big toss-up between WR Amari Cooper and CB Rasul Douglas, but the ultimate deciding factor is that Douglas has been with the Bills longer and has had a much bigger impact for the Bills. Douglas was traded to the Bills at the trade deadline last season and became an immediate impactful player. Whether he was shutting down receivers, snagging an interception, or being a great run-stopper, Douglas has been fantastic for the secondary.
Douglas is set to hit free agency after this season and the Bills will want to do whatever they can to keep him. Maybe Buffalo can give him a two-year deal to keep the stability in the back end of the defense but then work on adding for the future of the position. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
1. Detroit Lions (1)
Carlton Davis was part of the Lions’ offseason overhaul at cornerback, acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a trade as the first move of said overhaul.
Davis has brought an experienced and confident edge to a room that needed it, to say nothing of a high level of play (PFF’s No. 18 graded cornerback heading into Week 13, which he missed due to a knee injury from the previous Sunday).
Davis has been a great fit and everything the Lions could’ve hoped he’d be. Cost may become a factor, but re-signing him stands to be a high priority. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report