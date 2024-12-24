NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: One gift Santa Claus should bring every team
The Holiday season is upon us but, as we construct the Week 17 NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Eve, it's hard not to think about what Santa Claus could leave under the tree. Me personally, just give me a few nice steaks to throw on the grill and a plethora of Nerds Gummy Clusters and I'll be set. But what about the 32 NFL teams in the league?
Some gifts or wishlists from Santa are more realistic than others when it comes to NFL teams. Some could be coming in the NFL Draft, some in free agency, or some even as soon as Week 17. That's the nature of the wildly different situations we find teams in at this point of the season.
But we're in the giving mood with the help of our red-clad friend — and with the help of FanSided NFL Network experts and editors — so let's get into the NFL Power Rankings as we find out the perfect present that every team wants under the tree come Dec. 25 morning.
Tier 5: Blue Christmas
32. New York Giants (32) — Fresh start entirely
More than anything, the Giants need a hard hit of the reset button. Daniel Jones is gone already but Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen need to follow. This direction of recent years has been a utter failure with compounding errors and the current fruit of their labors is quite honestly hard to stomach at this point.
31. Tennessee Titans (30) — Franchise quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will be in the market for a new franchise quarterback. Starting Mason Rudolph in place of Will Levis did little to improve the offense until it was too late against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Rudolph turned over the ball three times and the Titans fell to 3-12. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (28) — New head coach and GM
The Jacksonville Jaguars would like to find a new head coach and general manager below their Christmas Tree on Christmas Day. However, they won’t probably dismiss Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke until the season is over. Still, they cannot wait to bring in someone who can steer the ship in the right direction and avoid losses like the one against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
29. Cleveland Browns (29) — Competent QB
Santa Claus would be revered in Cleveland if he brought the Browns a competent quarterback to start next season. The confidence in Deshaun Watson’s ability to somehow piece it together has plummeted since he tore his Achilles, and clearly Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston are not the solution to this issue for the Browns, either. A new signal caller with veteran experience who can simply right the ship ahead of 2026 would be greatly appreciated under the Browns’ Christmas tree. — Candace Pedraza, Browns Expert, Site Editor at Dawg Pound Daily
28. Las Vegas Raiders (31) — Answers at quarterback
The Raiders' win in Week 16 over the Jaguars (hey, someone had to win, right?) puts Vegas in a tough situation going forward at quarterback. Aidan O'Connell isn't the long-term answer and that players isn't on the roster but now they have dropped out of range for one of the draft's top QBs. Kirk Cousins, anyone?
27. Chicago Bears (23) — Ben Johnson
While I'm still at least slightly dubious that all-world Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will take the Bears job, that's what every fan in Chicago should want. Yes, they need offensive line help direly but having someone of Johnson's caliber helping guide Caleb Williams early in his NFL career could be a force multiplier for the rest of the team.
26. New Orleans Saints (22) — Long-term answer at QB
Perhaps the Saints thought Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener could be a long-term solution for the quarterback woes but that looks less so by the day. Derek Carr isn't that either, in case you didn't know. This franchise has been punting the can down the road financially for so long but, with questions at the most crucial position on the field, that's amplified tenfold as a problem.
Tier 4: This Year, to Save Me From Tears
25. New England Patriots (27) — Anything and everything to help Drake Maye
Drake Maye looks like the truth. One thing that's evident from the Patriots rookie quarterback, though, is the lack of help around him. New England needs to increase the baseline talent level of this roster, specifically on the O-line and at wide receiver, lest they run the risk of wasting the North Carolina product's rookie contract.
24. New York Jets (25) — Clarity on Aaron Rodgers
It's hard to know the direction of the Jets when we don't know what's next for Aaron Rodgers. Talks of retirement, talks of the Jets moving on, talks of him returning after a late-season resurgence have all come in tandem this season. Until we get a clear answer on that, we can't rightly say what the Jets need next.
23. Carolina Panthers (26) — Garrett Wilson
The Carolina Panthers need more weapons for Bryce Young. It might take a lot, but Garrett Wilson would provide the quarterback with a legitimate No. 1 option to call upon moving forward.
Wilson’s frustrations with the New York Jets are growing. The Panthers are improving and Young looks capable of becoming a franchise-caliber presence under center. If the wide receiver hands in a trade request during the offseason, general manager Dan Morgan should be among the first to put in a call. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
22. San Francisco 49ers (20) — New offensive line
Brock Purdy was kind enough to gift his offensive line brand-new Toyota trucks and SUVs, but the 49ers might be wishing Santa Claus would gift them an entirely brand-new O-line.
Sure, left tackle Trent Williams is a future Hall of Famer, but he’s 36 years old and has missed extensive time this season because of an ankle injury. Rookie right guard Dominick Puni looks like the real deal, but he’s essentially the only positive who’s also a long-term option.
Whether it’s at left guard, center or at right tackle, also tossing in a long-term replacement for Williams, the Niners can hope for several gift-wrapped linemen capable of transforming what’s been a lackluster O-line for almost all of 2024. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Expert at Niner Noise
Tier 3: Fa-la-la-la-alling Behind
21. Arizona Cardinals (17) — Simply more talent
There are still rightly questions about the ceiling of Kyler Murray but I would contend that we can't diagnose that until we get a better roster in Arizona. There are offensive weapons, but the line can stand to be improved and the defense remains a problem. I believe in Jonathan Gannon and Kyler alike but they won't make a run until the Cardinals are simply a better football team.
20. Atlanta Falcons (24) — Just two more wins
One could argue that the Falcons got the gift they wanted most under the Christmas tree on Sunday Night Football with the Buccaneers falling to the Dallas Cowboys. That gives Atlanta control back atop the NFC South with the tiebreaker head-to-head over Tampa. To finish the job, though, the easiest route is Michael Penix Jr. finishing the regular season with three wins as the starter.
19. Miami Dolphins (21) — Another GM
The Miami Dolphins are clinging to their playoff hopes like a pre-teen wanting a PS5 from Santa Claus. If Dolphins fans were to get a special gift under their tree this year it wouldn’t be a spot in the postseason. This team isn’t ready for the playoffs but if Santa could deliver a new general manager, most fans would be thrilled with replacing Chris Grier. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
18. Indianapolis Colts (19) — Any kind of consistency from Anthony Richardson
Despite an awful start to the season and then his subsequent benching, we've begun to see some real flashes of what Anthony Richardson could be this season. The next step from him, whether we're talking game-to-game or even play-to-play, is consistency. He's still inexperienced, so it should come with time, but if he could come up with that in the midst of a playoff push, that'd be ideal.
17. Seattle Seahawks (16) — Cardinals Week 17 win
The Seahawks certainly cannot rely on beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 to have a chance to make the postseason. While the Arizona Cardinals have not been playing well recently and the Rams have, Seattle would love to get the gift of an Arizona victory.
But if we are talking about miracles, maybe the Rams will lose to the Cardinals, and out of frustration, most of their players will retire. That is likely the only way Seattle beats LA in the final game of the year. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
16. Houston Texans (15) — Bobby Slowik's replacement
The Houston Texans would be thrilled to wake up to a new offensive coordinator on Christmas Day. Bobby Slowik was popular for a minute during the 2023 campaign but fell off in a hurry.
This past Saturday, he had a few moments where he reminded everyone that he can dial up an impressive play every now and then — but then continued to call screen passes that slowed the offense down. Finding someone who was more successful at playcalling would be a huge help for this team. — Randy Gurzi, Texans Expert, Site Expert at Toro Times
15. Dallas Cowboys (18) — No more wins
It was certainly a thrill watching the Dallas Cowboys pick up the primetime win on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, it's not at all what the organization actually needed. Dallas was already eliminated from playoff contention by that point, so all that was accomplished was making their draft pick worse. Let's lose out this season to finish 7-10 and actually get a better chance at an immediate difference-maker in the draft.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (11) — Ravens losing on Christmas Day
A loss on Saturday to the Ravens in Week 16 put the Steelers behind the 8-ball in the AFC North race. Now, they'll need some help to get back the division title and get a game in Pittsburgh for the Wild Card Round. There is a chance, however, that Pittsburgh could regain control, so the gift would certainly be, fittingly, Baltimore going on the road on Christmas Day and taking a loss to the Texans.
Tier 2: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9) — Falcons losing to the Commanders
Losing on the road in Dallas was the last thing the Bucs needed to try and win the NFC South as they no longer control their own destiny. Tampa, however, gets to finish the year with the division's two worst teams, the Panthers and Saints. So what they really need is for the Falcons to lose in Week 17 on the road against the Commanders.
12. Cincinnati Bengals (14) — An agressive front office
It's endlessly frustrating to watch the Bengals defense this season and now do so with the likelihood that the front office will let free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins out the door this offseason. More than anything for the future in Cincinnati and for Joe Burrow, this franchise needs a front office that's willing to get creative, aggressive and, frankly, uncomfortable.
11. Denver Broncos (8) — More help for Bo Nix
The pairing of Bo Nix and Sean Payton has been quite enjoyable and Courtland Sutton has certainly emerged as the viable No. 1 receiving threat for the Broncos. Having said that, Denver needs more around their rookie quarterback as we move beyond his first season. Just think about what Nix and Payton could accomplish when they aren't having to do this thing on expert mode.
10. Los Angeles Rams (12) — No more injuries and a dash of consistency
If Santa Claus checks his naughty and nice list, he will bring the Rams injury-free, consistent football. After improving from a 1-4 team to that of a 9-6 contender at the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, this Rams team remains a mystery. How can a team with an 18-point scoring deficit be taken seriously in the postseason?
But even more mystifying, the same team that scored 44 points in Week 14 has struggled to score 31 points in the next two games. And it’s that up-and-down roller coaster that has given Rams fans a reluctance to go all-in on the team in terms of confidence. Perhaps if the Rams win the final two games by showcasing both offensive and defensive prowess? Otherwise, many will not believe in this team until proof is in the record books. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
9. Los Angeles Chargers (13) — Good running backs who are healthy
While the Chargers seem to be figuring things out a bit better since the loss of J.K. Dobbins to injury, the run game has been less than stellar. Gus Edwards looks washed and Hassan Haskins is replacement level at best. LA has a chance to make some real noise in the postseason but it's hard to see that happening under Jim Harbaugh without a reliable option in the run game.
8. Washington Commanders (10) — Austin Ekeler's health
The Washington Commanders have the postseason in sight. But if they want to make some noise in the knockout rounds, they need more from the running back position.
Brian Robinson Jr. was a non-factor against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up two fumbles and failing to set the tone. Jayden Daniels is missing the presence of pass-catching backfield threat Austin Ekeler considerably as he remains on injured reserve with a serious concussion.
The sooner Ekeler gets back, the better Washington’s chances will be. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
Tier 1: Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime
7. Philadelphia Eagles (2) — Jalen Hurts' health
The Kenny Pickett experience did not look like the best of times for the Eagles in their Week 16 loss to the Commanders. Jalen Hurts left the game early with a concussion, so his status is all based on if he can clear protocol. With seeding still in question for Philadelphia, though, it's abundantly clear that they need QB1 back under center for the final two weeks.
6. Green Bay Packers (6) — Another Jordan Love run
Toyotathon or end of the season, something motivated Jordan Love to get red-hot at the end of last season and nearly complete an electric postseason run. He now seems to be heating up again and, while Green Bay is likely out of play for winning the NFC North, another scorching stretch from the Packers quarterback puts them legitimately in the Super Bowl conversation.
5. Minnesota Vikings (8) — Finishing strong
The Vikings don't exactly have a kind finish to the regular season with games remaining against the Packers and Lions. However, Minnesota remains alive in the division race and the opportunity at hand may be quite simple. If the Vikes win those two games, the season finale win over Detroit could indeed clinch the NFC North for Kevin O'Connell's team. Who'd have thought Sam Darnold could take this team that far?
4. Baltimore Ravens (5) — Lamar Jackson's playoff success
Lamar Jackson is back again putting up MVP-caliber numbers, arguably better than what he did when he took the trophy home last year. But the thing that has eluded him and the Ravens has been that continuing in the playoffs. With Baltimore trending toward clinching the AFC North, the team should want nothing more for Christmas than for Jackson to flip the postseason narrative on its head and continue his MVP-level play in January and February.
3. Buffalo Bills (1) — A healthy and productive defense
The Bills have won their last two games by a combined nine points and part of the reason why is because of their defensive play. In their last three games, Buffalo’s defense has given up 450+ total yards per game. With a mixture of injuries in the secondary and the lack of production that we saw earlier this season, the Bills need major help on defense to close out the regular season before the playoffs arrive. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
2. Kansas City Chiefs (4) — The No. 1 seed in the AFC
After winning 14 of their first 15 games while taking the best efforts from every single team and in the face of injuries to their RB1, WR1, WR2, WR3, WR5, CB2, EDGE2, three kickers, and multiple role players and special teamers, the Chiefs still own the AFC for now. That said, the Buffalo Bills own the tiebreaker if the Chiefs somehow drop their final two games and that sort of collapse would feel so disheartening. The NFL even demanded the team play on 4 days rest in the midst of this to please broadcast partners, so a first-round bye would be oh-so-nice under the tree. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
1. Detroit Lions (3) — The return of key injured players for the playoffs
The list of Lions players on IR, many notable, is getting hard to recite accurately off the top of your head without missing someone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel with some of the injured, and running back David Montgomery isn’t even on IR, but Santa should be able to easily deliver a shorter list of unavailable players for the playoffs. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report