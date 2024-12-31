NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Every team’s New Year’s Resolution for 2025
Only one week remains in the NFL regular season and Week 18 will be played in after New Year's Day. We're on to 2025 and, of course, as the NFL Playoff picture gets more settled, many franchises are on to 2025 as well.
There are always lessons to be learned, whether it's us as individuals or organizations and how they run. New Year's is a time to reflect on that and figure out what we can do better, hence why we make New Year's Resolutions.
So let's make some New Year's Resolutions for all 32 NFL teams as we run through our NFL power rankings.
Tier 5: For auld lang syne
32. New York Giants (32): Don't panic
Panic was the name of the game entering Week 18 if you're a New York Giants fan after winning their penultimate game of the regular season, which cost them control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the Giants can't panic. That's how they ended up here, feeling all but forced to take Daniel Jones and having that backfire terribly. New York shouldn't reach for a QB, force a QB fit, or simply make the mistake of panic-moving into another bad situation.
31. Tennessee Titans (31): Be more competitive within the AFC South
The Tennessee Titans were swept by both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars this season. If they're defeated by the Houston Texans in Week 18, they'll have finished 1-5 within the division this season. That must change in 2025. — Justin Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
30. Cleveland Browns (29): Admit your mistakes
The Browns are bringing Deshaun Watson back as he recovers from a torn Achilles and with a restructured contract. The way that deal is structured at all, though, makes it near impossible still for the franchise to move on. However, admit the mistakes. Move on from Watson in every way but the payroll. Search for new answers at quarterback. Don't be tied to a failed move, no matter how spectacular, and let it drag Cleveland down for longer than it should.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (30): Sweep the Colts and finish 4-2 in the division
The Jaguars swept the Titans in 2024. This is only the second time they’ve pulled off the feat in nearly 20 years. In the final, they’ll have a chance to also sweep the Colts. Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke will most likely be gone after the season, but they can at least leave holding their head up high knowing that they finished strong. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
28. Chicago Bears (27): Don't screw up the coaching hire
We also could've simply listed this as "Don't screw up Caleb Williams" because they are one in the same. I know the rookie season for the No. 1 pick has been brutal at times this season but the situation hasn't helped a bit. Find a coach that can cultivate a good culture around the young QB while also, obviously, building the line up and keeping him in a better spot. But this is a coaching hire that, if it goes poorly, could devastate the franchise beyond just his tenure.
27. New England Patriots (26): Rush it
There are going to be a number of teams that get a resolution of being patient and taking things slow. The Patriots are not one of those franchises. Drake Maye, despite an awful situation, has proven that he's a franchise-caliber quarterback, or at least has the makings of one. Build around him. There is nothing more advantageous in the NFL than building around a rookie QB contract and the Patriots have the cap room to do so aggressively and change their fortunes quickly.
26. New York Jets (25): No more quick fixes
When you really boil all of the Jets problems down to one thing, it's that they're impatient. Aaron Rodgers is obviously the most egregious example of that, but the same could be said of Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold and so on. They've constantly looked for the immediate turnaround and not a long-term plan. Get past that line of thinking with a regime change and try to build towards a bright future for the Jets.
25. New Orleans Saints (23): Bite the bullet
At every point in the stages of an NFL franchise, there comes a time when the piper must be paid. For so long, the Saints have used salary cap gymnastics but, at this point with the team cratering a bit, it's time to stop kicking the can down the road. Cut Derek Carr and eat the dead cap. Do the same with other contracts. It's going to be painful but, for the health of the franchise long-term, it must be done.
24. Las Vegas Raiders (28): Make a quick decision on Antonio Pierce
In the midst of a 10-game losing streak in the middle of the season, it looked like Antonio Pierce was a dead-man walking for the Raiders. However, the team has now won back-to-back games. While that is bad news for Las Vegas’ draft position, it’s good news for Pierce, but a Week 18 blowout at the hands of the rival Chargers could change things. Regardless, the Raiders need to make a fast decision on Pierce once that Week 18 game is over. Whether it’s firing him or bringing him back, Las Vegas should already have an idea of what they’re going to do and make that plan clear as soon as possible. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
Tier 4: The seas between us broad have roared
23. Carolina Panthers (24): Fix the run defense
The Carolina Panthers’ run defense has been an abomination for the entire 2024 campaign. They’ve failed to find the right solutions and Ejiro Evero doesn’t have the personnel to alter his schematic concepts effectively. That’s a dangerous combination that could cost the defensive coordinator his job this offseason.
Losing Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson early in the season didn’t help, but Carolina’s problems stopping the run are much more complicated than that. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
22. Atlanta Falcons (21): Don't outsmart yourselves
I'm still going to be critical of the Falcons paying Kirk Cousins only to turn around and draft Michael Penix Jr., but the reasoning has changed. With what we saw from Cousins, this has to be a consideration of never having paid Cousins and just drafting the next QB. It felt like the Atlanta brass really tried to galaxy-brain a QB process and it backfired quite a bit. While they pay the price for that, they can't afford any similar types of moves and decision-making at other spots on the roster.
21. San Francisco 49ers (22): Don't draft kickers and punters
The Niners resolve not to use draft picks on specialists again. This, after drafting punter Mitch Wishnowsky in Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft and then going after kicker Jake Moody in Round 3 of the 2023 draft.
Kickers, punters and long-snappers can be found anywhere else instead of picking Nos. 1 through 262 (or whatever).
Oh, just in case, San Francisco aims to keep its resolution of not using third-round draft picks on running backs. Any other round is fine. Just not Round 3 (see: Trey Sermon, Tyrion Davis-Price). — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
20. Arizona Cardinals (20): Get your hands dirty
While I wouldn't be so quick to say that Marvin Harrison Jr. won't live up to the hype, he has left some people wanting with his rookie season. To me, though, that's a construct of the Cardinals situation he walked into. The offensive line still could stand to be upgraded and the defense has a plethora of holes. Arizona needs to do the dirty work, building the trenches, filling holes and get a roster with Kyler Murray, Harrison and so on ready to meaningfully compete. They're close, but not there yet.
19. Indianapolis Colts (19): Defeat the Jaguars
The Colts may be out of playoff contention, but they need to beat the Jaguars as a matter of personal pride, if for no other reason. After being humiliated by one bottom-tier team in Week 17, the Colts can’t afford to lose again, not only to another bottom-tier team but to a divisional rival that never fails to give them problems. — Casandra Chesser, Colts Expert, Site Expert at Horseshoe Heroes
18. Dallas Cowboys (15): Keep it simple
This is really just a message for Jerry Jones. You don't have to win every negotiation. You don't have to prove you're the smartest man in the room (especially when you often aren't). You don't have to be the focal point of everything. Just build a winning team. Sign wide receiver help, reshape the offensive line, extend Micah Parsons and move it forward. Will any of this happen in Dallas? History tells us there's not a shot in hell. But it's what the Cowboys desperately need.
17. Houston Texans (16): Fix the offense
Remember last season when both C.J. Stroud and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik were darliings in NFL circles? A lot has changed since then and the Houston attack looks toothless at the worst time right now. Whether it's a change from Slowik, differentiating the offense for Stroud, making additions, or even just getting healthy, the Texans can't stand pat after the performance on that side of the ball this season.
16. Miami Dolphins (19): Mike McDaniel gives up play-calling
The Miami Dolphins are not out of the playoff chase just yet and while owner Stephen Ross has made it clear by his actions that Mike McDaniel is safe, his New Year’s resolution should be to give up play-calling duties. McDaniel has had three years to figure out how to run an NFL offense but he continues to regress. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phanatic
Tier 3: And surely you'll buy your pint cup
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (14): Win in the playoffs
Before their dismal three-game stretch, the Pittsburgh Steelers were considered a borderline top-five team in the league. But after getting humiliated by the Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs in an 11-day stretch, it's hard to take Mike Tomlin’s team seriously right now.
Tomlin is looking to avoid an eight-year drought without a playoff win. As bad as this team has played down the stretch, they were still able to punch their ticket into playoffs early in December. Now it’s time to snap this ugly streak.
This year can’t be the status quo for Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ New Year’s resolution for 2025 is very simple: win a playoff game. We’ll start there and adjust our expectations accordingly. — Tommy Jaggi, Steelers Expert, Site Editor at Still Curtain
14. Seattle Seahawks (17): Fix the offense
It took half a season, but new head coach Mike Macdonald has the defense clicking. The unit is young enough and talented enough to be good for at least several seasons. But teams do not win games with only one side of the ball playing well.
Under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, the Seahawks digressed defensively as the season grew old. Quarterback Geno Smith had issues in the red zone, including leading the league in red zone turnovers, but Grubb’s scheme and play-calling were atrocious near the goal line. Seattle needs to find a new OC, rebuild its offensive line, and possibly find a new quarterback this offseason. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
13. Denver Broncos (11): Stay the course
Whether the Denver Broncos make the playoffs or not is ultimately irrelevant. The first season of the Bo Nix-Sean Payton pairing has gone swimmingly. This, however, isn't the time for Denver to overextend itself. Yes, they should look for opportunities to upgrade but not just for the sake of spending or making a splash. They're still picking up the pieces of the Russell Wilson debacle and staying patient and on the course with a young QB is what the organization needs most.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13): Help out Baker
Baker Mayfield's resurgence in Tampa Bay has been a blast to watch. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they've been in a dogfight down the stretch in the NFC South race because it's basically on their quarterback to win every game. This defense has taken a stark downturn in recent years, so while giving Baker more weapons is always in play, the biggest help he needs is fixing the holes on defense.
Tier 2: We'll take a cup of kindness yet
11. Cincinnati Bengals (12): Remember the defense
There are few decisions in football that have aged worse than the Bengals thinking that they could withstand the losses of players like Jessie Bates and just continue rolling along on defense. The result is currently wasting one of the best seasons of Joe Burrow's career because of an abysmal defense. So moving forward, let's remember the defense exists and, as shocking as it may be, matters.
10. Los Angeles Rams (10): Make a succession plan
The LA Rams have been quite the roller coaster ride this season. Is it a question of a lack of team identity, devastating injuries, or simply a standard NFL process? For a team that is on its third three-year cycle that culminates in a Super Bowl appearance, the LA Rams have the feel of a team that can be very dangerous in the postseason, while simultaneously having a feel of a team that could be one-and-done.
The Rams have challenged the fans to be prepared for anything. After scoring 44 points in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, the offense has struggled to score 44 points in total over the next three games. The Rams roster is quite young. But there are multiple veterans whose best days appear to be behind them. QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, RT Rob Havenstein, and TE Tyler Higbee do not have the same luster as in past seasons.
Like it or not, the Rams front office must now do the painful process of creating a viable succession plan. The ‘life after…’ process is never fun, because it acknowledges the mortality and limited shelf life of NFL veterans. No matter how accomplished or beloved, all players must eventually step away from the game. It’s time for the team to set a plan in place to have main characters on the roster for the next chapter, whether sooner or later. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, SIte Expert at Ramblin' Fan
9. Green Bay Packers (6): Make a splash
Weirdly enough, the Packers remind me currently a bit of the Clemson Tigers in the college football world. Dabo Swinney has been reluctant to utilize the transfer portal and it's hindered his program, much in the same way Brian Gutekunst has largely turned his nose up at marquee free agent moves. But this is an impressive young core in Green Bay that could compete for a Super Bowl soon. They just need something to put them over the top and a splashy free agency move, perhaps at edge rusher or wide receiver, could potentially be the needle-mover they direly need.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (9): Start building out
Jim Harbaugh's immediate strategy upon his arrival in LA was the right one, clearly, based on the Chargers' results. He started with the meat and potatoes in the trenches, which will always be a point of order. At the same time, though, the Chargers now need to turn their attention outward. Ladd McConkey is great but there needs to be more difference-makers in the offense with the skill position players. The same could be true of the back seven on defense. The vegetables have been eaten, now it's time to eat some dessert to get this team to another level.
7. Washington Commanders (8): Improve Jayden Daniels’ supporting cast
Jayden Daniels is a superstar. There’s no denying that after the rookie quarterback dragged the Washington Commanders kicking and screaming into the playoffs with one game to spare. Enhancing his supporting cast is general manager Adam Peters’ biggest priority this offseason.
Once Terry McLaurin gets more help in the passing game, the offensive line receives another upgrade, and perhaps a new running back comes into the fold, Daniels’ game will go to even greater heights. That’s a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
Tier 1: And we'll take a right good-will draught
6. Philadelphia Eagles (7): ELE — Everybody love everybody
It's still wild that the Philadelphia Eagles seem like they're a stiff breeze away from the locker room completely imploding yet are among the favorites in the NFC. Nick Sirianni remains a dubious proposition at head coach and there remains some tension in this organization. As they still have Super Bowl hopes, it's not a stretch to say that they need to find a way to push that into the waste bin to have a real shot at withstanding the rigors of the postseason.
5. Minnesota Vikings (5): Win a game in Detroit
Not since the final week of the 2020 season have the Vikings been able to get a win over the Lions inside Ford Field. Minnesota is finishing up the current regular season next Sunday night in Detroit, and if they get a victory, then they will win the NFC North and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
So, if the Vikings can get a victory in the Motor City next week, then it could set them up for a journey that eventually leads the franchise to their first-ever Super Bowl win. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
4. Baltimore Ravens (4): Be the same team in January and February
It's really quite simple when it comes to the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is in the conversation to win his third NFL MVP and his second straight. But Baltimore and their star quarterback have routinely fallen short in the postseason. Make it stop. With Derrick Henry in the fold, this is the best chance the Ravens have ever had at a deep postseason run, so it's time to exorcise the demons.
3. Buffalo Bills (3): Open up 2025 season as defending Super Bowl champions
The Bills are going into the playoffs as the #2 seed in the AFC, guaranteeing them home-field advantage in the playoffs unless they have to travel to Kansas City. The Bills have not made it past the divisional round since the 2020 season, having been knocked out by the Chiefs three of the last four years. Enough is enough.
It’s Buffalo’s time to win their first Super Bowl and raise the Lombardi trophy. To make it one step further, their resolution for the New Year should be raising a banner live from Highmark Stadium to open up the 2025 season. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2): Stay the course
Two consecutive Super Bowl wins prove the Chiefs are in their golden era—a timeline that some franchises will never reach no matter how long the sport of football is played. For the Chiefs, the ongoing goal should be to maintain these organizational standards and sustain the success as long as possible. — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
1. Detroit Lions (1): Bite more kneecaps
Dan Campbell and the Lions have truly formed their identity around one of the most ridiculous head coaching quotes in recent memory, but it's become a rallying cry. For a New Year's Resolution, though, it's all about staying that course. While Detroit might fall short of an ever-elusive Super Bowl (though they might not), this process has led them to the right place to have that chance perennially.