NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Top trade target or trade chip for all 32 teams
Now ostensibly at the midway point of the regular season, the NFL Trade Deadline is coming into full focus. The Nov. 5 deadline at 4 p.m. ET is the last chance for contenders to improve their rosters, for teams circling the drain to sell off pieces for something in return, and for teams in the middle of those two buckets to decide what direction they want to go in. And our NFL Power Rankings give a good insight into what that could look like.
As we went through the normal NFL Power Rankings process of tiering and sorting all 32 teams, we're not just recapping what happened in Week 8. Instead, as these teams head into the final week before the NFL Trade Deadline, we're looking at each team's trade outlook, specifically at which player each team should trade for or trade away.
So let's get it rolling, starting with the bottom of our power rankings and, in turn, some players who could or should be on the trade block.
Tier 5: Surefire Trade Deadline Sellers
32. Carolina Panthers (30)
The Carolina Panthers are 1-7 and need to start planning for the future. Diontae Johnson seems like the player who could be sacrificed for additional draft capital if the right offer comes along. He was also inactive in Week 8 thanks to a rib injury, which only fanned the flames further.
Adam Schefter of ESPN expects Johnson to be moved before the trade deadline. The Panthers are looking for a mid-round selection in return, which would be better than letting the Pro Bowl pass-catcher leave for nothing in free agency next spring. It will also allow the Panthers to get a prolonged look at young players like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker over the second half of 2024. — Dean Jones, Panthers Expert, Site Expert at Cat Crave
31. Las Vegas Raiders (29)
Another week, another Raiders loss. That’s four straight for the Silver and Black. Not many saw Las Vegas keeping things competitive against the reigning Super Bowl champs but they actually kept it close for most of the game.
If it weren’t for poor playcalling and disastrous clock management, the Raiders may have been able to pull off their second-straight win against the Chiefs. That would be massive for Antonio Pierce’s case to keep the job. However, he’s proving every week that he’s in over his head. The Raiders are going to have a high draft pick and use it on a quarterback. It remains to be seen if Pierce will be the coach tasked with developing him. — Austin Boyd, Raiders Expert, Site Expert at Just Blog Baby
While Maxx Crosby has been an emphatic "no" in trade talks from Mark Davis and with Davante Adams already out the door, a veteran like linebacker Robert Spillane could make a great deal of sense for the Raiders to move at the deadline. He's on an expiring contract, is an effective and respected veteran, and could be both relatively cheap and quite useful for a contender with a hole or need for depth in the middle of the defense. — Cody Williams
30. New England Patriots (32)
Before we could even get our power rankings out, the Patriots got started with an unquestioned fire sale, dealing edge rusher Josh Uche to the Chiefs. However, I full expect this to not be the last deal that New England makes to send a veteran piece elsewhere.
While there are bigger names with the potential to move, Kendrick Bourne is the most attractive trade chip for the Pats. With the top of the wide receiver trade market largely drying up already, Bourne could fetch a desperate price with draft capital that's needed in New England and has the pedigree to boost an offense in need of a secondary or third receiving option.
29. Tennessee Titans (27)
The Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions 52-14 on Sunday. It was the second-worst defeat in the Titans era.
Fans are calling for special teams coordinator Colt Anderson’s job after the Lions racked up more than 300 return yards. Remember the Titans began the season with blocked punts in consecutive games. Tennessee moved up to No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft order as a result of Sunday's shortcoming. — Justi Melo, Titans Expert, Site Expert at Titan Sized
DeAndre Hopkins has already been dealt by the ailing Titans and reports indicate that Jeffery Simmons will stay put. For me, it comes down to their edge rushers, Arden Key and Harold Landry III. Both could fetch a nice haul on the trade market for Tennessee but I think the former, especially after a strong stretch of play leading up to the deadline, is the one the Titans absolutely need to recoup some draft capital for. — Cody Williams
28. Miami Dolphins (28)
The return of Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t change the tide for the Dolphins in week 8 and with the season looking like it is just about over, the Dolphins should consider moving some of their roster. Tyreek Hill makes a lot of sense but the Dolphins won’t move him. That leaves Jevon Holland as the best option to trade for Miami but I wouldn’t rule out Raheem Mostert either.
The Dolphins will not be buyers at the deadline, or at least they shouldn’t be. There is no reason to spend future assets with the hopes of turning this season around. — Brian Miller, Dolphins Expert, Senior Contributor at Phin Phantic
27. Cleveland Browns (31)
Who would've thunk it that the Cleveland Browns putting a functional NFL quarterback, Jameis Winston, at the helm of the offense would lead to far better results, an upset win over the Ravens, namely, on Sunday? At the same time, however, I don't expect this to change the overall trajectory of the organization at the trade deadline and, frankly, it shouldn't.
Even if he's not playing, the Deshaun Watson albatross contract demands moves be made to free up draft capital to work around cap space constraints. In that regard, that leaves Za'Darius Smith as the best and possibly most likely trade candidate. The veteran pass-rusher could help a multitude of teams and could still garner a nice trade return as well. Don't rule out former first-round pick Greg Newsome II as a highly likely trade chip as well.
26. New York Giants (26 - Still to Play on MNF)
Will Darius Slayton see his time with the Giants come to a close in the coming weeks? Things are up in the air, but he seems like a top trade target for multiple teams. Slayton is a veteran wideout with big-play ability. He's in the last year of his contract and all signs are pointing to him playing for a new team next fall. However, things could change with the trade deadline on the way. It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Slayton sent to a new city before Nov. 5 comes and goes. — Braulio Perez, Giants Expert, Former Site Editor at GMEN HQ
Tier 4: Should Probably Sell at the Deadline... But We'll See
25. New York Jets (24)
Davante Adams hasn't been a cure-all or even the ibuprofen of trades for the Jets as a loss to the Patriots leaves them with the same record as New England. This team should be selling but they're also completely and totally all-in on this situation with Aaron Rodgers. So what do they do from here? I honestly don't have a clue in the world.
Because of that, I'll take the cop-out answer and say that Mike Williams is the likeliest mover for the Jets. After acquiring Adams, he was ostensibly pushed off the depth chart but his veteran pass-catching chops could still be worthwhile, especially with the receiver market having already had many of the big names taken off the board.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (25)
Before Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone that ended his season, he was garnering interest and would’ve been the most likely trade candidate. With him out of the equation, Cam Robinson or Walker Little would be the most logical options.
The Jaguars have two left tackles in the fold, and both of them are set to become free agents next season. It’s hard to tell which one they’d like to keep beyond 2024, but they could trade one now and get something in return instead of letting him walk without compensation. — Carlos Sanchez, Jaguars Expert, Site Expert at Black and Teal
23. New Orleans Saints (23)
Getting stonewalled by the Chargers in Week 8 didn't make me feel much better about the outlook for the Saints, even with Derek Carr's return looming. And though I'm always unsure if the Saints will follow the most logical path, that path is unequivocally to sell off some pieces at the trade deadline with Chase Young at the forefront.
Young signed only a one-year deal with the Saints and is clearly not part of the long-term plans according to that short-term deal. So capitalizing on what has been good play from the former second overall pick would be in the organization's best interest as they're likely going nowhere fast in their current state.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (19)
Joe Burrow can preach all he wants that the Bengals can win seven of their last nine games to conceivably re-enter the playoff race but, I've got to be honest, I don't see it. This team is flawed and, in the best interest of Burrow's future along with the franchise's the trade deadlie move they need to make might be the toughest to swallow.
Trading Tee Higgins should be the top priority in Cincinnati. I was a proponent of this before the season but even more so now as he plays out 2024 on the franchise tag. He's all but gone once he hits free agency and his value could be higher than ever before given the supply of top-end receivers on the trade block versus the demand.
21. Dallas Cowboys (17)
Particularly after watching three-plus quarters of the 49ers just wearing down the Cowboys, there needs to be a definitive direction in Dallas. And frankly, I don't see how one could look at the results and think that direction should be anything but soft selling.
Jerry Jones might think differently, but the best course of action would be to look at the Trey Lance trade market. Brandin Cooks is another interesting name, to be sure, but Lance's youth and upside still might make him more attractive to teams like the Raiders or Titans fishing for long-term quarterback answers. Plus, it could help make up draft capital for the senseless trade to acquire him in the first place.
20. Indianapolis Colts (20)
Anthony Richardson might be a certified problem with the Colts. Yes, they were tantalizingly close to beating the Texans but this team is being held back by their still-ultra-raw quarterback. Where that leaves them at the trade deadline, however, is an extremely tricky proposition.
What's clear right now is that Indianapolis is not all the way there, which is why I land on trading DeForest Buckner. There should be plenty of a market for the interior defensive lineman, especially if the Colts are willing to eat some of his salary. That might not be a popular move, sure, but it's one that could better set up the organizatio moving forward to develop and figure out what they totally have with Richardson.
Tier 3: Caught Somewhere in the Middle
19. Los Angeles Rams (22)
The LA Rams are slowly walking back from the brink. At 3-4, the tide of NFL rumors has certainly turned, as the team is no longer expected to field offers for QB Matthew Stafford, WRs Cooper Kupp or Tutu Atwell, or even for IOL Jonah Jackson. But the team has developed of placing veteran DB Tre’Davious White on the inactive list for multiple weeks, and now, the team is reportedly investigating trade scenarios with White that would benefit both the player and the team.
Due to injuries in the secondary, the Rams were forced to start White far sooner than expected. Now that the team’s roster is getting healthy again, and other players have been added to reinforce the defense, White could become a low-cost insurance policy for the right team in postseason contention.
The LA Rams may not be perfect, yet. But the team is unlikely to seek last-minute upgrades at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline with multiple projected starters still on the mend. But if a team is in the hunt for a defensive back, the Rams are the team to contact. — Bret Stuter, Rams Expert, Site Expert at Ramblin' Fan
18. Arizona Cardinals (21)
It's a fascinating spot that the Arizona Cardinals are operating in right now with an uneven season of performances still leaving them at 4-4 on the year and in the NFC West race. So while the latest rumors suggest a quiet Cardinals trade deadline, perhaps this team could make one splash that could also pay off long-term.
Pairing B.J. Ojulari with his brother, Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, would be one of the most ideal moves. The latter Ojulari has come on strong this season but doesn't appear to fit the long-term plans in New York. As such, the Cardinals could aim to capitalize on that and potentially lock up the tandem of brothers for the long haul to give the defense a major boost.
17. Seattle Seahawks (12)
DK Metcalf might not be traded, but that does not mean people will not stop discussing it. In a recent article from Seattle Sports, radio host Mike Salk gave reasons to move Metcalf but ultimately said what most will say: Metcalf is one of the few Seahawks who have trade value, but he almost certainly won’t be traded.
Still, Seattle has gone 1-4 in its last five games and was embarrassed in Week 8 by the Buffalo Bills. The question about trading Metcalf is no longer about making the 2024 version of the Seahawks better but building toward a better future. If moving Metcalf brings back a first-round pick great, otherwise the trade isn’t worth it.
All that said, general manager John Schneider has pulled off a number of moves since the preseason so nothing can be ruled out. Trading Metcalf does mean the team is giving up on this season, however. — Lee Vowell, Seahawks Expert, Site Expert at 12th Man Rising
16. Chicago Bears (11)
The last thing anyone involved with the Bears would want is for the organization to go too crazy too soon around Caleb Williams and hamstring the future in Chicago. So while this team remains a possible buyer, a soft sell of ancillary parts would ultimately make a lot of sense with offensive guard Nate Davis at the forefront of that conversation.
Davis' time with the Bears has not gone too swimmingly but he has shown success in his career since coming into the league. More importantly, the limited availability of offensive linemen at the trade deadline could work in Chicago's favor and make moving on from Davis well worthwhile.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (18)
Despite Sunday's emergency of Ladd McConkey as the potential go-to weapon in the Chargers passing offense, it's still difficult to look at the receiving corps that Jim Harbaugh is operating with and not think that they could use just a bit more juice and playmaking from that group.
While it might seem like just spinning the tires, a reunion with Mike Williams after he departed this offseason would be perfect. He's not an option for this team to pair with Herbert for the long haul but, to elevate this offense in 2024, he would be a great fit for what the Bolts need in the building.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10)
Credit to Baker Mayfield and Co. for taking the Falcons to the wire despite the absences of both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin but the need to replace those stars in the Bucs offense is painfully evident at this point. The big question, however, is how they would go about doing that as someone like Cooper Kupp doesn't appear to be an actually viable trade target.
Giving Mark Davis and the Raiders a call on Jakobi Meyers would be worthwhile, though. Vegas should be thinking about a full-throttle fire sale at the deadline and, while Meyers is on the book through next year, that could be in the Bucs' favor given that Godwin is a free agent after this season. And once Evans returns, he and Meyers would be a high-level complementary duo.
13. Denver Broncos (16)
While you could certainly credit a soft schedule for much of the success the Broncos have enjoyed to this point, this is still a 5-3 team after the first eight weeks of the season. And now comes the tough conundrum of how heavily to invest in this roster at the trade deadline. But Denver could potentially do so while continuing to invest in the development of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Diontae Johnson is a player I can't look away from for the Broncos. His possession receiving ability is something lacking in the Denver offense right now and he seems like an ideal fit for both Nix and Sean Payton while pairing well with Courtland Sutton. There will be a competitive market but the upside is too great for the Broncos to ignore in this case.
Tier 2: Time to Buy But with Caution at the Trade Deadline
12. San Francisco 49ers (15)
Hey, look at that. The Niners nearly blew another 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Emphasize “nearly.”
Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys was a turning-point moment. Had San Francisco lost, a 3-5 record likely suggested general manager John Lynch and Co. would be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Given the aging and increasingly expensive roster the 49ers have, trading off contract-year players like defensive backs Charvarius Ward or Deommodore Lenoir to the highest bidder.
But 4-4 sounds a lot better and keeps the Niners in the “likely to buy” category ahead of the deadline and entering their bye week.
NFL insider Dianna Russini linked San Francisco to a couple of former Niners, the Colts’ DeForest Buckner and the Broncos’ D.J. Jones, and either move would bolster the 49ers’ D-line. But, would San Francisco be forced to pay a hefty price to acquire either player, assuming their respective teams would listen to offers?
That’s the bigger question. — Peter Panacy, 49ers Expert, Site Editor at Niner Noise
11. Philadelphia Eagles (14)
It might not always be pretty — though it certainly was in their Week 8 win over the Bengals — but the Eagles are a comfy 5-2 and in a great position to make a real run at the playoffs. However, the inconsistencies that we have seen do suggest that the always-active Howie Roseman has some tricks up his sleeve to show us at the trade deadline.
Having said that, I'm not completely sure the Eagles should be ultra-aggressive so a player like Deatrich Wise Jr. with the Patriots would make the most sense. The cost would be low and, while the impact wouldn't be huge in the box score, having another effective rotational player in the front seven would be the boost the Philly defense needs.
10. Atlanta Falcons (13)
Much like the Eagles, things have been uneven for the Falcons but a win over the Buccaneers on Sunday once again showed the upside of this team that's now in the driver'sseat to win the NFC South. But even after adding Matthew Judon prior to the start of the season, the Falcons could still use some more help up front.
The idea of big-game hunting is enticing but Emmanuel Ogbah would actually be the first place I'd look. The veteran pass-rusher is versatile and, while his sack numbers haven't been crazy, he's still been effective generating pressure and making plays. Bringing him into this rotation could have a bigger impact than what his stat sheet would suggest.
9. Minnesota Vikings (5)
Two games in four days resulted in two straight losses for the Vikings, who will now have to play the rest of their season without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s loss to the Rams last Thursday.
Luckily, Minnesota has a good chance to get things back on track during the next few weeks, as they will now head into a stretch that has them playing in three straight games against AFC South opponents with a combined 43.8 winning percentage. — Adam Patrick, Vikings Expert, Site Editor at The Viking Age
Strictly speaking on the Darrisaw injury, looking at free agents like D.J. Humphries or David Bakhtiari could make a ton of sense for the Vikings rather than the trade market. On that front, however, Adam Thielen returning to Minnesota makes a world of sense. The Vikings need another reliable pass-catcher in the wide receiver room and Thielen has proven to still be productive with the added benefit of familiarity with Kevin O'Connell. — Cody Williams
8. Washington Commanders (9)
This is a long shot and the Carolina Panthers would be reluctant to part ways with one of their very few elite performers, but the Washington Commanders should test their resolve with Jaycee Horn. Adding the shutdown cornerback fits into Adam Peters’ long-term vision and gives the team’s short-term prospects an immediate shot in the arm.
Horn’s talent has never been an issue. He’s capable of locking down one side of the field with minimal fuss. The fact he’s stayed healthy this season only complicates matters for the cash-strapped Panthers with a new contract on the immediate horizon.
Washington has the draft resources and financial means to make Carolina a decent offer and pay Horn accordingly. It’s highly unlikely. But nothing ventured, nothing gained for a team riding a positivity surge of epic proportions right now. — Dean Jones, Commanders Expert, Site Expert at Riggo's Rag
Tier 1: Wheel and Deal, Baby
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (7 - Still to Play on MNF)
Is there any question that the Steelers absolutely need to add a wide receiver? It's a market that Pittsburgh was fishing around in prior to the start of the regular season and they're a franchise that has been connected to virtually every receiver who could be traded at some point leading up to the deadline despite still not having made a move.
The options have slimmed down substantially for Pittsburgh, especially with Christian Kirk suffering a season-ending injury in Week 8. Having said that, I'll still look at Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne as a viable and potentially perfect option to give Russell Wilson in the passing game. Bourne may not have the name value of some other players but, as a WR2 with George Pickens, his impact could be immediate and quite profitable for the Steelers.
6. Baltimore Ravens (3)
It’s painfully obvious the Ravens need help in the secondary. Following a 24-29 loss to the Cleveland Browns, this team is giving up 291.4 passing yards per game — 20 more than the second-worst 2-6 Jaguars. Baltimore’s pass defense can’t cover a parked car. Even Jameis Winston torched the secondary for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Baltimore needs help.
Enter Jonathan Jones, cornerback of the New England Patriots. Jones is a veteran corner who impacts the game at every level. He’s not the best in run coverage, but the Ravens already have that covered. This team needs a guy like Jones to come in and reset the tone in the secondary. The Patriots meanwhile have little use for a 31-year-old corner so Baltimore could get him for a late-round pick.
Feels pretty “Win-win” for both parties. (The defense could also use another edge rusher, but cornerback is more pressing). — Matt Sidney, Ravens Expert, Site Expert at Ebony Bird
5. Houston Texans (8)
Another narrow win improved the Texans to 6-2 on the season. They also swept the Colts, putting them in firm control of the AFC South. There’s a lot of football left but they would have to fall apart to surrender the division now.
The only real concern is health. Stefon Diggs went down this weekend, which is a tough blow for a team already without Nico Collins. The good news is that Collins is nearing a return. If he can stay healthy, as well as Joe Mixon, their offense can get dangerous.
Throw in a feared defensive line led by Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter and it’s hard not to believe in this team. But again, it all comes down to being healthy. — Randy Gurzi, Texans Expert, Site Expert at Toro Times
While replacing Diggs might be the first trade deadline inclination, the Texans are bountiful at wide receiver. Instead, shoring up the secondary further with high-end depth like Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II would behoove this team. That's the shallowest area on the defensive depth chart and the former first-round pick could be a tremendous answer in need of a change of scenery. — Cody Williams
4. Green Bay Packers (6)
The Packers keep finding ways to win, but Evan Williams' injury exposed some issues in the secondary. Jeff Hafley's unit still lacks a reliable boundary cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander.
GM Brian Gutekunst should pick up the phone to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome. Green Bay hosted Newsome before the 2021 NFL Draft, but Cleveland selected him three picks before the Packers hit the clock. They drafted Eric Stokes instead, who Newsome would replace in the starting lineup.
The Packers don't have many pressing needs and could stand pat at the trade deadline, but with Super Bowl aspirations, they need to consider upgrading at cornerback or edge rusher. They won't mortgage their future to make it happen, but Newsome is a realistic and affordable target who could fix a position of need in the secondary. — Freddie Boston, Packers Expert, Site Editor at Lombardi Ave.
3. Buffalo Bills (4)
The Bills are rolling with their third consecutive win and taking a commanding lead within the AFC East. However, that doesn’t mean that Brandon Beane should be relaxing with the current state of this football team. Buffalo has still been affected by injuries on the defense. Even though they have established a solid “next man up” mentality, that can only go so far heading into the second half of the season and possibly the playoffs.
The Bills need to call up the New Orleans Saints and see if pass rusher Chase Young is available. Young signed with the Saints this past offseason on a one-year deal and there’s a great chance that Young is more than likely on another team next year.
However, Young hasn’t exactly been able to make a huge impact for New Orleans so maybe the Saints may want to strongly consider trading away Young to get some value back. The Bills could always use help at DE and adding Young to a room that already has Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Von Miller (who will return from his suspension this week), would immediately boost Buffalo’s pass rush presence. Not to mention, the Bills are going to need all sorts of defensive pressure production heading into the second half of the season. — Brandon Ray, Bills Expert, Site Expert at BuffaLowDown
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
Kansas City made its obvious move nearly 2 weeks before the NFL’s trade deadline with the DeAndre Hopkins deal, but shaky play at left tackle between two young competitors at mid-season should have the Chiefs thinking of raising the floor with a potential veteran addition. That could come via free agency (a return of Donovan Smith, anyone?) or a potential trade with the Jags for someone like Walker Little makes a lot of sense (if Jacksonville decides to sell). — Matt Conner, Chiefs Expert, Site Editor at Arrowhead Addict
1. Detroit Lions (1)
Two games without Aidan Hutchinson have proven the Lions’ top trade deadline need is “EDGE RUSHER” in the brightest of bright lights.
But let’s name some names. Realistic names. Za’Darius Smith (Cleveland Browns), Harold Landry (Tennessee Titans) and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) all make a lot of sense. Titans’ edge rusher Arden Key put himself on the radar early in Week 8, with two sacks as he made Lions’ left tackle Taylor Decker look bad.
It will mostly come down to the cost in a trade, but the easy prediction is the Lions will add someone to their edge rusher mix soon. — Brad Berreman, Lions Expert, Site Expert at SideLion Report