NFL Reddit reacts to Russell Wilson riding into NY Giants country

Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants and NFL Reddit responded with savvy analysis and, of course, jokes. Lots of jokes.

Wilson spent last season with the Steelers, but their interest in adding Aaron Rodgers signalled that he wouldn't be welcomed back. The Giants reportedly also tried to bring in Rodgers. That obviously didn't take.

The deal runs for one year, with a value of up to $21 million. There is $10.5 million in guaranteed money.

NFL Reddit reactions to Russell Wilson signing with Giants

First, let's get it out of the way. Someone had to drop Wilson's signature line. ChristakuJohnsan won that race:

"GIANTS COUNTRY, LET’S RIDE"

There were plenty of those jokes, but one stood out, combining memorable lines from Wilson and fellow Giants QB Jameis Winston.

"GIANTS NATION, LETS PRAY BEFORE WE EAT A W," jeric13xd

wrote. "Didn’t expect Russ’ career arc to end up like this lmao"

For all the intrigue in quarterback rooms across the NFL, no team's passers will be quite as internet-friendly as the Giants.

"Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito. Is this the most meme-able QB room ever?" Monolophosaur asked.

The implications of this move are varied. The Giants are obviously settled at quarterback now and the ripple effect will carry over to other teams. For some fans in New York, Wilson quarterbacking the Giants is a sad reflection of the league.

"Its insane how void of talent the league is of Qbs that Russell Wilson is still easily a starter," coolycooly wrote.



Eagles fans BrotherlyShove791 introduced a different angle to the discussion:



"Also says a lot about this year’s incoming QB class. The Giants have a top 3 pick and would rather roll with Russ and Jameis. That Shedeur tumble down the board on draft night is going to produce tons of memes. Deion green room temper tantrum in 3, 2, 1…"

Things might not go that way though. Maybe the Giants know something we don't about the Cleveland Browns' plans at No. 2?

"This tells me that the giants believe quarterbacks are going top two," leddead24 speculated.

Whatever the Browns do, it would be a surprise to see the Giants use their No. 3 pick on a quarterback, whether Shedeur Sanders is there or not. The focus on that pick is more likely to be on two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State phenom Abdul Carter, assuming the Titans take Cam Ward at No. 1 as everyone expects.

"Pats fans this is bad," Crabucus chimed in on behalf of New England. The Patriots were definitely hoping the Giants wouldn't be picking Hunter. That seems like the most likely pick now.

The Patriots aren't the only team likely to be impacted by this move, and not just in the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers now have just one real quarterback option: Aaron Rodgers.

As Stutterin-J put it: "Get ready to learn ayahuasca, Steelers"