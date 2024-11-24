Aaron Rodgers risked long-term health and more thanks to Jets toxic relationship
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers isn't long for the Meadowlands, as his relationship with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is so strained the future Hall of Famer could be benched and even cut before the end of the season. These are not my words, but those of Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for The Athletic:
"As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room. At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets," Russini wrote.
How in the world did we get here? Well, that's a long story. The short of it is Rodgers was acquired to lead the Jets to the postseason. Instead, he's suffered a catastrophic injury and struggled when healthy. Rodgers is not the same player he was in Green Bay. Much of that can be blamed on father time and the Achilles injury which forced him to miss all of last season.
Woody Johnson wants to clean house, including Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Johnson does not care. The Jets haven't made the playoffs in 14 years and counting. Something has to change, and Johnson has tried everything, from firing the head coach, general manager and now potentially cutting a quarterback destined for Canton. Why the hell not?
What is not a great look for Johnson or the Jets is just how far Rodgers will go to avoid his own public humiliation. Per Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has avoided getting medical scans done, as he is afraid it'll give the team an excuse to place him on injured reserve, thus ending his season and possibly career. That speaks to the lack of trust Rodgers has with Johnson and the Jets organization.
It is no secret the Jets need to rebuild after this season. They tried and failed under Rodgers, even acquiring many of his old friends from Green Bay in the process. There was little harm in it. Rodgers is past his prime. The Jets, though, still have some talented young players on the roster who just need a little guidance. If Saleh and Douglas weren't the right regime to do so, then the Jets must fine their long-term replacements quickly, as well as the quarterback they'd prefer to lead them into the next phase.
In the meantime, if Rodgers hopes to play next year, he ought to get checked out by the Jets training staff. Other organizations won't be as kind, either.