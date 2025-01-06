NFL Rumors: Ben Johnson dark horse, Colts irrational mistake, Aaron Rodgers uncertainty
- Ben Johnson's infatuation with Drake Maye could lead him to Foxborough
- Colts make unwise decision to retain Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen
- Aaron Rodgers isn't sure what the future holds for him and the Jets
By Lior Lampert
Black Monday has arrived. Three head coaches were dismissed before the infamously dreadful day, but the purge continues. When it's all said and done, there could be as many as six to eight job openings. A quarter of the NFL may be on the search for a new frontman!
Nevertheless, coaches aren't the only ones who must be on high alert. General managers, quarterbacks and others are all on the hot seat since their team ultimately fell short of expectations in 2024. In other words, no one is safe.
As we shift from the end of the regular season to the start of the playoffs, there's plenty to unpack. Those who didn't advance are officially beginning their offseason, sparking the rumor mill to churn. With that said, let's discuss the latest buzz around the league.
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets continuing their partnership comes down to 'desire'
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets fittingly capped off an abominable two-year stint by torching the Miami Dolphins in a meaningless regular-season finale. After the game, the four-time MVP addressed the media, sounding like someone keeping all options open regarding his future.
Following New York's 32-20 victory over Miami, Rodgers was asked about his playing status beyond the 2024 campaign and whether he'll return to the Jets. While the responses were all over the place, the veteran quarterback said it all depends on one thing: Desire.
"I know I can still play," Rodgers told reporters. "Just comes down to the desire on their side and then, ultimately, my desire."
Rodgers added he'll "take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax" before making decisions. However, the 41-year-old has notably sworn off darkness retreats. Considering how poorly that backfired, maybe remaining in the light will help him.
As Rodgers thought he was out, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard pulled him back in. He threw touchdown passes to each of his longtime teammates against the Dolphins in what may be his final contest as a pro. His 500th career score through the air went to tight end Tyler Conklin, making him one of five signal-callers to accomplish the tremendous feat.
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay unjustifiably confirms Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen will return for 2025
Few franchises hold a candle to the Jets in terms of the dysfunction they experienced this season. But the Indianapolis Colts are up there, which is why many expected heads to roll. Yet, team owner/CEO Jim Irsay announced the organization will effectively run it back in 2025 with their current brain trust.
Irsay released a statement hours after Indianapolis' Week 18 win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. To the dismay of Colts fans, he ostensibly wasted no time affirming that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.
The tone of Irsay's message suggests he's even reluctant about it. The Colts proprietor said he "believe[s]" in Ballard and Steichen, followed by addressing the Indy faithful regarding his questionable choice.
"I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed," Irsay declared. It's almost as if he's admitting to his war crime despite committing the wrongdoing in the paragraph above.
NFL Rumors: Ben Johnson's affinity for Drake Maye may lead him to becoming next Patriots HC
With the New England Patriots head coaching gig suddenly up for grabs, it's quickly become one of the more coveted vacancies available for various reasons. The opportunity might be intriguing enough to appeal to the head coaching cycle's top candidate: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Per Walter Football's Charlie Campbell, The Patriots are a "possibility" for Johnson. Moreover, the insider noted the Detroit play-caller "loved" rookie quarterback Drake Maye during the 2024 pre-draft process before New England ultimately selected him third overall.
New England relieved Jerod Mayo of his duties after only one season as the sideline general. The abrupt nature of his firing has opened the door for Johnson and others to compete for a desirable position.
Content in Detroit, Johnson has been picky and meticulous as he waits for the right situation to become a head coach. At long last, New England may be the one. They're a franchise with a young, ascending passer, the most cap space in the league heading into the 2025 offseason and stable ownership. Plus, the Pats hold the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft, giving them another chance to add premium talent.
Regardless, there's a real possibility Johnson stays put with the Lions, which would cause quite an aftershock.