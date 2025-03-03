Free agency is approaching quickly, and teams are gearing up for a flurry of roster moves. The signings that take place over the coming weeks will determine the outcome of the 2025 NFL Draft, particularly at the quarterback position.

While this year’s draft has a shallow quarterback class, there are plenty of veteran passers that will be available during free agency. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine provided teams with an opportunity to gossip about potential moves and negotiate deals. As the chips begin to fall, rumors about potential trades and extensions are growing louder.

Teams in need of a quarterback are clamoring for the top two prospects, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders, but many of them may have to settle for a less desirable option. Elsewhere, contract negotiations are beginning to heat up as the franchise tag deadline looms.

Prior quarterback mistakes continue to haunt the Browns

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game after 26 years. Two years later, they strung together several poor decisions that would plummet the long-suffering franchise to the depths once again. The Browns parted ways with quarterback Baker Mayfield and mortgaged their future on quarterback Deshaun Watson, who they acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Watson was expected to take the Browns to the promised land, but he hasn’t played more than seven games in any of his three seasons in Cleveland. After a disastrous 2024 campaign, it’s clear that the team needs to add a quarterback this offseason.

The Browns are reportedly interested in veteran journeyman Carson Wentz and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. If the Atlanta Falcons release Kirk Cousins, he could also be an ideal option. While those names may not be exciting, Cleveland cannot afford to sign the top quarterbacks in free agency — such as Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson — since they still owe Deshaun Watson $92 million over the next two years.

The Browns are also expected to select one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported ($). Cleveland currently holds the No. 2 overall pick, which means they’ll be able to select either Ward or Sanders.

Bengals are gambling by franchise tagging Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. The deal locks Higgins into a one-year, $26.2 million deal, but the two sides can still sign a long-term extension.

If Cincinnati isn’t able to sign Higgins to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, they could risk losing other premier players on their roster. Along with Higgins, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are set to earn top-market deals. The Bengals are trying to jump through financial hurdles to retain all three of those players, but tagging Higgins could put that goal in jeopardy.

The franchise tag comes with a salary cap hit of $26.2 million. Although Higgins would earn a higher annual average salary with a long-term deal, the team could spread out his cap hit with bonuses and a low base salary. That would provide Cincinnati with more flexibility to sign Chase and Hendrickson.

The Bengals hadn’t informed Higgins about whether he would be tagged before the deadline, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini ($). Instead, they were reportedly stressing the need to sign a long-term deal. Without a deal in place, they ultimately settled for the franchise tag before Tuesday’s deadline.

Chase will likely top Jefferson’s historic four-year, $140 million contract after leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) in 2024. Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks (17.5), is projected to earn an average annual salary of approximately $30 million by Spotrac.

The Raiders are pursuing trades ahead of the NFL Draft

Despite a vast number of quarterbacks set to hit free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders were only willing to make a large financial commitment for Matthew Stafford. The Raiders, led by minority owner Tom Brady, were willing to give Stafford a two-year deal for nearly $100 million, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed. That plan fell apart when the 37-year-old veteran opted not to uproot his family and signed an extension with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the Raiders will have to pivot.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which likely places them out of range for the two first-round prospects, Ward and Sanders, in an underwhelming quarterback class. The Raiders could attempt to trade up for one of those two prospects or even trade down if they aren’t able to strike a deal.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” general manager John Spytek said.

Las Vegas has been actively shopping tight end Michael Mayer, whose role diminished with the emergence of rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, struggled to produce in his rookie campaign and missed six games last season. Meanwhile, Bowers earned first-team All-Pro honors despite playing in a subpar offense.

If the Raiders trade down, they could select one of the quarterbacks they met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, which included Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.