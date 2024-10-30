Jameis-led resurgence won’t keep Browns from selling off spare parts
Since 1999, when the Cleveland Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion club, the team has utilized an astounding 39 different starting quarterbacks — five of those during last season’s 11-6 finish and playoff appearance.
Last Sunday, Jameis Winston became No. 39. He put on quite a show, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-24 upset win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens — who were riding a five-game winning streak. It raised Cleveland’s record this season to 2-6, tied for the second-worst mark in the AFC.
The Browns have their work cut out for themselves if they are going to make a playoff run. In any case, the team may indeed may be looking towards the future, rather than trying to salvage the season.
Browns trade value with Za'Darius Smith is too good to pass up
There have been numerous big-name players who have been dealt in the last week or so. Wideout Davante Adams went from the Raiders to the Jets. The Chiefs orchestrated deals with the Titans and Patriots, respectively, for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Uche. On Tuesday, the Panthers sent wideout Diontae Johnson back to the AFC North, trading him to the Ravens.
When asked who was the player most likely to be traded over the next week. ESPN’s Dan Graziano ($) had this intriguing answer.
“I’ll go with Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. I don’t think the Browns have any interest in moving Myles Garrett, but they’re hearing from teams on Smith, who’s making a minimum $1.21 million salary this year and has about $11 million in non-guaranteed compensation due him in 2025.
“Smith is 32 and probably not in Cleveland’s long-term plans. So, if the Browns can get good enough draft-pick compensation in return from a team looking for a short-term rental at edge rusher, this makes a lot of sense. The Browns are probably looking at a rebuild around a new quarterback next season.”
During the Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning, ESPN colleague Adam Schefter felt that Smith was likely to be traded before next week’s NFL deadline. That would be Tuesday, November 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
It’s not as if Cleveland haven’t made a big deal themselves already this month, sending veteran receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. This season, Smith has totaled 22 tackles and leads the Browns with 5.0 sacks. Could he indeed be on the move over the next seven days?