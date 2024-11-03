3 desperate NFL teams that should take bait and up the ante for Bryce Young
The Bryce Young era in Carolina is basically over. We’re all just waiting around to see how long this experiment goes. Does it end this week or will the Panthers carry this charade until the offseason before the inevitable happens?
The only reason Young gets benched in the middle of a season that has no promise is if the organization has finally reached its breaking point.
That means however long Young remains with the Panthers, it’s merely an audition for the rest of the NFL to decide if he’s worth taking a risk on and how valuable they believe that risk to be.
Young is yet another victim of a terrible situation in Carolina. He wasn’t really given a chance to thrive and wasn’t given the opportunity to grow. They simply gave up on him before he ever established any comfort in the NFL.
So the question becomes which team will take that gamble now? The good thing is while there are teams that need a quarterback right now, I think Young would be best served in a situation where he can learn from a veteran before being handed the reins to an offense.
Here’s a look at some teams that should consider getting Young, including some teams that are desperate enough to overspend to get Young.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a quarterback problem. Well, to be frank, they have an everything problem. But adding a quarterback could at least mask a few of the other problems they have. They were quiet this offseason, both in free agency and the draft, in addressing a quarterback need.
While several quarterbacks were linked to the Raiders, they ultimately put their faith in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. And that’s earned them a spot amongst the NFL’s worst teams this season.
There’s no surprise they’re going to be aggressive in getting a quarterback this spring, but it’s not clear if they’ll look at current players or if they are eyeing an NFL draft prospect. Young should be a player to consider.
Young won’t have the pressure of instantly turning the Raiders around. And he’ll be in a new system to try and revive his embattled career.
For Las Vegas, the good thing with this is they can see if Young can grow or if he won’t ever reach his potential in the NFL. The Raiders could make this move using the remainder of his contract similar to what Baker Mayfield got. Mayfield signed several one-year contracts before he convinced Tampa Bay he was their guy.
If the Raiders treat Young like that, it could be a mutually beneficial move.
2. Tennessee Titans
The only other team in a worse quarterback situation than the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders combined is the Tennessee Titans. Will Levis has been more famous as a meme than he has as an NFL quarterback this year.
And Mason Rudolph has looked just as disappointing as he did in Pittsburgh.
The only reason this would be a bad move is because the only other team that can’t develop a quarterback aside from Carolina would be Tennessee. But then again, they could be so desperate to find their guy, they could scramble a couple of pieces together to make the move.
With Tennessee, Young would have some nice pieces to work with. He’d have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd as decent receiver options while also having Tony Pollard in the backfield.
This would truly be desperate as the Titans would probably opt for a brand-new quarterback in the draft versus one that’s had some issues already.
That said, it wouldn’t be a horrible move either if the Titans feel Young still has potential in this league.
1. New York Giants
The New York Giants thought they had their guy at quarterback when Daniel Jones led them to the playoffs a few years back, even winning a playoff game. Yet after being given that lucrative contract, the hype has died down.
So much so that it wouldn’t be irrational for them to look at upgrading their quarterback. The good thing with getting Young is he could be a project and they wouldn’t have to immediately start him.
It also means he’s young enough that if Jones simply isn’t playing as well as the Giants expect, he could be a good temporary replacement. Kind of like what happened with him and Andy Dalton.