3 emergency QBs Chiefs need to sign to save KC from Carson Wentz without Mahomes
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The left side of the Kansas City offensive line has been a disaster all season long, and that didn't change in Cleveland despite a last-second choice to move left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle.
Despite holding a three-touchdown lead, Mahomes remained in the game, gunslinging like never before. FanSided's Alicia de Artola detailed just how upset Chiefs fans were at Andy Reid and Matt Nagy for their unnecessary play-calling.
"Kansas City was up by 14 at the half and early in the third quarter they took a 21-point lead. All they had to do was give the ball to the running backs and kill the clock. Instead, Reid and Matt Nagy dialed up 18 second-half pass attempts. There were two three-and-outs in the third quarter featuring six Mahomes incompletions," de Artola wrote.
Without Mahomes, backup Carson Wentz was called upon to lead the offense, though there wasn't much else to accomplish. Wentz completed both of his pass attempts in limited action. However, if Mahomes is forced out against the Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers, Wentz will have to make plays when it actually counts.
Given Wentz's reputation of being a bit loose with the football and turnover-prone, Kansas City would be best-served with another veteran behind him.
Who should the Chiefs sign as an emergency quarterback?
3. Chiefs should call Chad Henne, maybe?
Chad Henne retired in early 2023. He hasn't been around the league for a long time, so I don't particularly think the Chiefs should make this move. That being said, assuming all else fails Henne isn't a bad option to hold a clipboard. He's been here before, quite literally.
Henne was forced to play in the postseason the last time Mahomes went down with an ankle sprain. It's an impossible spot for a backup quarterback. While Henne had been studying the playbook each and every week, he didn't receive game action, nor did he get starter's snaps in practice. The Chiefs prepared only for the scenario in which Mahomes played the entire game – until he didn't.
Henne is 39 years old and would only remain active for a part-time gig, which is essentially what the Chiefs are asking for. Basically, Wentz needs a quarterback coach who can keep him from making too many mistakes. Henne can be that, and at worst he can hand the ball off and make a few short passes – he is a former pro quarterback after all.
A team tried to lure Henne out of retirement just last season, so this isn't as farfetched as you might think. I wouldn't expect a Henne comeback, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.
2. Blaine Gabbert should be on the Chiefs roster already
The Chiefs parted ways with Blaine Gabbert this offseason, as he lost out on the backup job to Wentz. With the Chiefs needing a veteran quarterback who knows the system, why not sign Gabbert back onto the roster, or at least the practice squad? He sure as hell is more realistic than Henne.
Gabbert is 35 years old and a former first-round pick. He made a career as a backup quarterback, however, where he gained experience behind Tom Brady and then Mahomes, arguably the two best passers of the last 30 years, if not more. Much like Henne, Gabbert is nothing more than a part-time addition, expected to help Wentz along and play if absolutely necessary. Still, Gabbert has more left in his arm than his stats might let on.
Wentz's mindset in training camp was far different than Gabbert before him. One can only hope Wentz got a reality check, and if he hasn't Gabbert ought to be ready to deal with whatever this quote is:
"It's different. I'm not gonna lie, it's definitely different, but at the end of the day, I'm still approaching it to be ready. At the end of the day, that's kind of my mindset, I'm trying to learn as much as I can as quick as I can, formulate a relationship with all of these guys and just keep getting better on the field," Wentz said.
Again, this was in the preseason. Hopefully, by now, Wentz has learned a lesson or two.
1. Someone has to sign Ryan Tannehill, so why not the Chiefs?
Despite multiple backup openings so far this season, veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has not signed...anywhere. Perhaps a chance to sign a Super Bowl will change his mind. Adding Tannehill behind Wentz, even for a few weeks, would apply the necessary pressure on the former first-round pick to succeed – or else.
Wentz has an ego, one he carried with him to multiple stops after leaving the Philadelphia Eagles, and one that causes the vast majority of his poorly-thrown interceptions. Tannehill sitting on the bench behind him grabbing a football to warm up might be the reality check Wentz needs if he's asked to start a few games.
Tannehill fit best in Arthur Smith's system with the Tennessee Titans. Those days are long gone, but if any play-caller can succeed with Tannehill, it is Andy Reid. One last chance at Super Bowl glory is a good reason to take a paycut.