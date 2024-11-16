Chiefs offense could get surprise shot in the arm for stretch run
The Kansas City Chiefs might be 9-0, but they haven't exactly played flawless football. They've found ways to win each and every week, and have gotten strong contributions from their defense and special teams, but their offense has not been as potent as NFL fans had become accustomed to with Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid in the mix.
The Chiefs enter their Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills ranked 11th in the NFL averaging 24.3 points per game. Mahomes himself has had an off year, throwing 12 touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions thus far while ranking 12th in passing yards.
While it's been a down year offensively in Kansas City, things have perked up a bit lately. They had a rough offensive week in Week 10 against a stout Denver Broncos defense but scored 26 or more points in each of their previous four games. The unit has looked better with DeAndre Hopkins joining the mix, and it could get another shot in the arm with a surprising return potentially looming according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($).
Not only is Fowler reporting that Isiah Pacheco is hopeful to return to action in Week 12, but Hollywood Brown hasn't been ruled out for the season despite suffering a major shoulder injury prior to the regular season.
"And the Chiefs haven't totally ruled out a return for Hollywood Brown (shoulder) at some point. Kansas City coaches have been checking in with him, and the picture should become more clear over the next three to four weeks."
Chiefs haven't shut the door on offense getting a much-needed boost for stretch run
During the offseason, the Chiefs signed Brown with the expectation that he'd be their WR1, or at least receive comparable targets to their other solid receiver, Rashee Rice. Well, Brown's injury ruined that, and now Rice is out for the season as well. That's why through their first nine games of the season Xavier Worthy is the only wide receiver on their roster with more than 30 targets.
Adding Hopkins to the mix helps, and Travis Kelce is sure to be a major threat when games become more meaningful, but this offense still feels as if it's a wideout short of being as explosive as it can be. Hollywood returning would help immensely.
When or if he can return remains up in the air. Fowler says that the picture should be more clear over the next three or four weeks, meaning that nobody really knows what his status is. Still, the fact that he hasn't been ruled out for the season has to be an encouraging sign. Even if Brown is only able to return for the playoffs, that'd give them a boost that an undefeated team through 10 weeks isn't accustomed to receiving.