Reverse course? Xavier Worthy has Chiefs fans rethinking the NFL Draft
When the NFL Draft wrapped up the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs looked like one of, if not the biggest winners. No, they didn't take one of the quarterbacks, but they did trade up to select a player who appeared to be a perfect fit for their team: Xavier Worthy.
The Chiefs needed wide receiver help and selected the fastest receiver in the draft. He wasn't expected to be Tyreek Hill, but he was expected to provide the same kind of deep threat that Hill did during his Chiefs tenure.
It didn't take long at all for Worthy to show exactly why the NFL world was terrified of the receiver landing in Kansas City. His first NFL touch came out of the backfield and ended in the end zone. He had recorded a 21-yard touchdown the first time he touched the ball to score Kansas City's first points of the season.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, Worthy would record another touchdown later in the game, this time as a receiver. His NFL debut only consisted of two catches and one rushing attempt, but Worthy had two touchdowns and 68 yards from scrimmage. It felt as if he had already arrived and was going to punish the league all season.
Unfortunately for Chiefs fans, that hasn't exactly been the case. Despite being one of few Patrick Mahomes targets to stay healthy, Worthy has not made much of an impact at all. That trend has continued in Week 10, pushing Chiefs fans to wonder if the team made the right selection at all.
Xavier Worthy's struggles has Chiefs fans rethinking whether he was the right pick
Chiefs fans are checked out on Worthy, and it's hard to blame them. One week after not recording a single reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Worthy has again been kept off the board against the Denver Broncos during the first half. He has not been nearly as involved or threatening as Chiefs fans expected.
By drafting Worthy, Chiefs fans thought they could easily forget about Skyy Moore. In Worthy's first game he surpassed Moore's regular season touchdown total. Again, since that game, though, Worthy has been relatively unimpactful. Having that be the case with Rashee Rice injured has been disappointing.
Worthy has been a non-factor in Kansas City for a while now. In the three games the Chiefs have played after their Week 6 bye, Worthy has accumulated seven receptions for 56 yards. That's an average of 18.7 receiving yards per game. Adding in his receptionless first half of this game, and it's even uglier. Part of that has to do with DeAndre Hopkins showing up and playing well, but Worthy has just been hard to spot for much of the last month.
Is Worthy a bust? With this being his 10th NFL game, it's obviously too early to make that kind of declaration. Still, it's hard not to be a little concerned. Worthy isn't expected to outperform players like Hopkins and Travis Kelce every week, but it'd be nice to see him play close to the sparkplug he was drafted to be. Outside of that Week 1 performance, we haven't seen many explosive plays from him at all.