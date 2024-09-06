Xavier Worthy is already putting failed former Chiefs second-rounder Skyy Moore to shame
The Kansas City Chiefs made arguably the least-shocking pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up for and selecting Xavier Worthy. Not only would Worthy add some much-needed depth to what was a subpar wide receiver room in 2023, but he'd come with dynamic potential, with his speed giving Chiefs fans reason to finally forget about Tyreek Hill.
It's safe to say that it took Worthy no time at all to prove that he belonged at the NFL level, taking his first NFL touch out of the backfield 21 yards to the end zone for Kansas City's first touchdown of the season. The worst part for the other 31 teams is that Worthy didn't stop there.
The 21-year-old tacked on a receiving touchdown later in the game, giving him more touchdowns than games played to begin his NFL career. It not only was the perfect start for Worthy, but those two touchdowns gave him more than Skyy Moore, a player taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Kansas City. I wish I was kidding.
Mind-blowing Xavier Worthy stat is another reason why Chiefs need to end Skyy Moore experiment
Moore starred at Western Michigan and came to the NFL with lofty expectations, especially since he joined Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it simply hasn't worked out.
The 23-year-old totaled 43 receptions for 494 receiving yards and one touchdown in his first 30 NFL regular season games covering the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Yes, he was drafted early a couple of years ago, but it's year three and he has still shown nothing.
Moore did relatively nothing in the preseason, and wound up playing in just ten offensive snaps in their Week 1 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Moore didn't record a single reception and didn't even see a single target. He was barely on the field and when he was, he was a non-factor. To make matters worse, this was in a game in which the Chiefs did not have Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Once Brown returns from injury, Moore would be the sixth or seventh-best receiver on the depth chart, depending on what you think of Mecole Hardman. Once Brown returns, playing time and targets will be even harder to come by for Moore, making it even harder to justify giving him a roster spot.
Chiefs fans already knew Moore is a bust of a pick at this point so Worthy passing him on the touchdown leaderboard isn't too shocking, but you can't help but laugh at the irony of it taking him a total of one game to not only tie, but pass Moore's total from 31 games.