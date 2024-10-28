3 more Chiefs trades that could still be made after adding Josh Uche and DeAndre Hopkins
By Lior Lampert
Despite being the last undefeated team in football and two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs have actively upgraded their roster. Suddenly, they've added two meaningful contributors via trade in less than a week, highlighting their relentless pursuit of building a sustained title contender.
First, the Chiefs acquired five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. Then, they landed former second-round pick Josh Uche from the New England Patriots to strengthen their pass rush. Kansas City's aggressive approach is a testament to general manager Brett Veach and the front office. And given what's transpired, we can't rule out the possibility of them continuing to wheel and deal ahead of the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline.
But what areas of need do the Chiefs still have to address after pulling off moves for Hopkins and Uche? Furthermore, which players are available for them to choose from? Below, we identified three potential deals Kansas City can make amid their quest to achieve the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
3. Chiefs could further bolster the pass-rushing unit with the addition of Khalil Mack if the Chargers become sellers
Yes, the Chiefs got an edge rusher in Uche, but they only gave up a 2026 sixth-round selection to make it happen. Considering the minimal investment, could they return to the well and solidify their front seven even further? If so, Kansas City can look within the division for help via Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack.
Make no mistake, the Chargers probably have little to no (if not negative) interest in helping their AFC West rival. However, with an expiring $1.3 million base salary, Mack is a desirable asset should Los Angeles be willing to part ways with him. His absorbable contract makes the Chiefs a viable destination, though they may have to pay a premium to facilitate a transaction. Regardless, Kansas City would be foolish to let that deter them from inquiring about the 33-year-old, at the very least.
Mack is a generational sack artist who's aging gracefully. Coming off a career-best 17-sack campaign, he's still generating pressure at a solid rate. The three-time All-Pro's 91.5 overall Pro Football Focus player grade ranks third among players at his position. Nonetheless, the 4-3 Chargers may not have an appetite to make such a drastic shake-up.
2. Trading for Cardinals star safety Budda Baker is a luxury the Chiefs can afford
Arizona Cardinals defensive heart and soul Budda Baker may become expendable if the team chooses to sell ahead of the deadline. While safety is generally a position that's viewed as more of a luxury than a necessity, it's one the Chiefs can afford.
Baker may not fetch more than a Day 3 draft choice. As an aging defensive back on an expiring contract, there aren't many suitors lining up to give up considerable assets for him. With that in mind, the Chiefs can swoop in and acquire a Pro Bowl-caliber player for next to nothing. And if they choose not to sign the ex-Washington Husky to an extension, Kansas City won't lose sleep over a low-cost rental. It's a calculated, low-risk, high-reward move with an easy escape route.
Bryan Cook has done a fine job holding down the back end of the Chiefs' secondary opposite Justin Reid. But Baker would be an instant upgrade to the former and offers positional versatility to play both safety spots.
As of this writing, whether or not the Cardinals embrace a rebuild remains unclear. After all, they've shocked many by posting a .500 record through eight weeks. Not to mention, Arizona sits atop the wide-open NFC West, thanks to a couple of tiebreakers. Perhaps top personnel executive Monti Ossenfort rolls the dice and tries to make the playoffs rather than breaking up the squad.
1. Chiefs can continue playing Madden in real life and pull off blockbuster trade for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
Who says the Chiefs can't make a deal for New Orleans Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore?
After an impressive 2-0 start, New Orleans' season is quickly reaching a point of no return. Losers of six straight contests, at what point do the Saints decide they've seen enough? When/if that time comes, Lattimore makes for an intriguing name worth monitoring.
Unlike Baker and Mack, Lattimore is signed beyond 2024. Conversely, this could work in favor of the Chiefs, knowing that the Saints are in salary cap hell. New Orleans has done financial gymnastics to avoid exceeding the cap over the years, though it's finally catching up to them. So, they could ship their talented (albeit expensive) corner to Kansas City to negate this.
With Kansas City's No. 2 cornerback, Jaylen Watson, likely done for the season, the Chiefs have a legitimate need for Lattimore. The Saints defender has struggled to stay healthy and is no longer in peak on-field form, but he'd be a valuable addition.