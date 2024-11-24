Daniel Jones rumored landing spot might be even more dysfunctional than the Giants
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants waived quarterback Daniel Jones officially over the weekend, with the sixth-year passer expected to clear waivers on Monday. Where he ends up next is anyone's guess but some insiders claim to have a good idea.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided a list of the three most likeliest spots he'll sign with, including San Francisco, Baltimore and Las Vegas.
Jones made it clear he wants to sign for a contender where he can learn and develop his game further. San Francisco and Baltimore would fit that bill perfectly. He could fill in for the injured Brock Purdy as the 49ers attempt to get back into the playoff race or he could sit behind Lamar Jackson and slot right into the dual-threat play-calling style the Ravens offense thrives.
Las Vegas, however, that might be an even worse situation to willingly go into.
Daniel Jones' next home might be more toxic than New York
Why would Jones want to go from one bad situation to another in the Raiders organization? Owner Al Davis is leading an arguably more toxic and chaotic environment than in New York. There also isn't any guaranteed stability in the coaching staff with head coach Antonio Pierce rumored to still be on the hot seat.
Well, Rapoport laid out that Las Vegas is apparently looking for a bridge quarterback not named Gardner Minshew to either give Aidan O'Connell time to recover or find a serviceable rookie replacement in the 2025 draft.
Jones could view himself as the potential future and will audition as such if he signs there. But he's also running the risk of not learning anything and potentially regressing with the supporting cast (or lack of for that matter) Las Vegas boasts.
The Raiders are currently projected to miss out on the top two rated quarterbacks in the 2025 draft in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Davis and Co. may be planning their contingency around signing Jones so that there's still some semblance of competitiveness present in Allegiant Stadium.