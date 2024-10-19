NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel trade, Chiefs trade partner, Lions-Hutchinson replacement
We are roughly two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, which means a lot is happening behind the scenes. This week should provide more clarity on which teams are destined for a deadline sale, and which teams are gearing up for a spending spree. We generally know the contenders from the pretenders at this point, with only a handful of desperate wannabes punching above their weight class (see: New York Jets).
Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were both traded to the AFC East this week. That feels like the precursor to a hectic deadline, with a number of big-ticket names already floating around the rumor mill.
Here is all the latest NFL scuttlebutt on this fine football weekend.
NFL Rumors: Browns DE Za'Darius Smith practically begs Lions to trade for him
The Cleveland Browns are spiraling, which means trading Amari Cooper was probably the first of many dominoes to fall ahead of the trade deadline. At 1-5, there's not much confidence in Cleveland's ability to turn this ship around. Even the players are starting to dream of greener pastures.
When asked about potentially landing with the Detroit Lions via trade, veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith was all for it. How often do we get players openly endorsing trade destinations?
"But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith told The Chronicle-Telegram (h/t Pride of Detroit). “So, yeah, that’ll be big... I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me."
So much for subtly. Smith tried to backtrack a bit and remain "positive," but that dude wants out. He also loves the idea of going to the NFC North, where he can battle his former teams in Green Bay and Minnesota. Smith is familiar with that neck of the woods and Detroit is widely considered a favorite, maybe even the favorite to win the NFC this season. That would be quite the change in expectations compared to Cleveland's trajectory these days.
Detroit is a stone's throw away from Cleveland, so it's a short move. What's not to like? Browns officials probably aren't thrilled with Smith's comments, but the 32-year-old can read the tea leaves. He's not long for the Browns organization, so he might as well expend whatever influence he has left. The Lions have a glaring need for help on the defensive front after losing Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg.
NFL Rumors: Panthers remain the obvious trade partner for Chiefs at deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs missed out on Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, which was to be expected given their challenging financial situation. Few contenders need WR help more than the Chiefs, but Kansas City can't exactly afford to absorb $20 million in salary. So, the Chiefs need to look for cheap, gettable wideouts who can paper over the season-long absences of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.
Those options are few and far between for Kansas City, but the Carolina Panthers have the rare opportunity to save the Chiefs' season. The Panthers aren't winning many games and don't have any incentive to keep veterans on short-term contracts. As such, expect the Panthers to dangle their WR room to the highest bidders. That includes names like Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, and Adam Thielen, who all appear on Dianna Russini's list of potential trade deadline movers for The Athletic.
Brett Veach should be on the phone right now hammering out the details.
Diontae Johnson has a $7 million base salary and has been connected to the Chiefs in the past. After suffering alongside QBs like Kenny Pickett and Bryce Young, Johnson would presumably embrace the opportunity to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes with the undefeated, two-time reigning champs. Jonathan Mingo is also awaiting his breakout opportunity in a better situation, while Thielen's experience and football IQ could help him pick up Kansas City's complex offense quicker than most. He's still remarkably dependable at 34 years old.
Kansas City has enough picks to put together a compelling trade package, especially after offloading L'Jarius Sneed last offseason. There aren't too many holes in the Chiefs' roster, but putting better wideouts around Mahomes should be a top priority. There's just no excuse for such a meager receiving corps when you have the greatest quarterback of a generation, maybe of all time.
NFL Rumors: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a name to watch at the trade deadline
Another name on Dianna Russini's trade deadline watchlist is San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, who has 386 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns across five appearances this season. Few players better embody Kyle Shanahan's offensive philosophy, but after extending Brandon Aiyuk, it's hard to imagine the 49ers shelling out the dough necessary to keep Samuel beyond this season.
That does not mean the Niners will simply hand Samuel away. He's integral to a postseason-proven offense and San Francisco still has its sights set on the Super Bowl after a narrow defeat in February. Samuel has spent his entire six-year career with the Niners to date, but the 28-year-old is second in the pecking order behind Aiyuk. San Francisco will also debut first-round pick Ricky Pearsall on Sunday; the Florida product was compared to Samuel quite often pre-draft.
Samuel would help a number of contenders. His versatility is pretty much unmatched at the WR position. He's comfortable lining up all over various formations, and he's even a frequent contributor as a runner out of the backfield. Any team that lands Samuel would instantly add a new dynamic to its offense, although his contract situation and recent injury history could drive down the price.
We know San Francisco won't part with a beloved weapon for less than full price, even after months of discomfort. The Aiyuk saga proved the fortitude of John Lynch and that bunch. If teams aren't serious with their offers for Samuel, the 49ers will stand pat and take their chances next summer. That said, losing Samuel for nothing when he could return a day-one pick would qualify as a disaster — especially if San Francisco can't pay off that risk with a Super Bowl run.
Keep your eye on Samuel in the coming weeks. He could be the next Pro Bowl wide receiver on the move.