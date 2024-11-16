Stop trying to make Fetch happen: Deion Sanders isn’t going to coach the Cowboys — yet
The Dallas Cowboys are 3-6 and there's not much to be optimistic about. Dak Prescott's season-ending injury leaves the Cowboys picking between Cooper Rush or Trey Lance at quarterback, which isn't exactly a winning decision. The Philadelphia Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders, maybe even favorites, and the Washington Commanders have pretty clearly taken on the mantle of next-best in the NFC East.
That has most Dallas fans looking ahead to next season. There's no denying the talent at the top of Dallas' roster, but Jerry Jones' inability to work the margins and boost the Cowboys' depth has proven more consequential than ever. Plus, after multiple postseason flameouts, it's time to start thinking about life after Mike McCarthy.
It's not unreasonable to think that McCarthy's time is running out in Dallas. Jones is a master of excuses, so we can't punch his ticket out the door just yet, but McCarthy's tenure ran stale a while ago. Now the Cowboys are trending toward a top-10 pick and a serious top-to-bottom reevaluation. A new coach could be what it takes to get Dallas back on track — and perhaps even deep into the playoffs.
A popular hypothetical name these days is Deion Sanders. A former Super Bowl champ in Dallas with deep ties to Jerry Jones, Coach Prime would certainly bring a new perspective and a commanding voice to the Cowboys locker room. Whatever your qualms with his coaching style, it has produced results for a historically bad Colorado Buffaloes program.
That said, the Prime hypotheticals are just that — hypotheticals. Don't get your hopes up, folks.
Deion Sanders probably won't coach the Dallas Cowboys next season
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Deion wants to remain in the college ranks and there hasn't been much buzz around his name in NFL circles.
"Coach Prime isn’t landing at The Star," she writes. "The 57-year-old University of Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has said publicly he wants to stay in college football, despite some theories that Jerry Jones is targeting his former star. Sanders holds an 11-10 record over two seasons with the Buffaloes, and as of now, I have not spoken to a team decision-maker interested in bringing Sanders in as an NFL head coach."
Oh, well. So much for that dream.
A lot of the Cowboys-Prime speculation has revolved around the idea that Dallas might draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. That feels especially improbable considering the historic contract recently handed out to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys aren't going to burn a first-round pick on a quarterback, just to sit him behind an established, top-shelf option for three years. Prime also isn't going to be motivated to coach his son if that implies benching his son for an extended period of time.
We certainly can't rule out Sanders as a potential NFL coaching option down the line, especially if he continues to have success in Boulder. But, as of now, a professional coaching gig appears years away for Sanders, and that's assuming he even wants to make the leap. Deion has really mastered his coaching persona in the college ranks. It's a different ballgame in the NFL, and Sanders' penchant for blame and bluster might not translate very well. Perhaps he's smart to stick it out with the Buffs.