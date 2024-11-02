This Falcons-Giants trade would give Atlanta defense a local star in their pass rush
By John Buhler
It would be silly not to try. The Atlanta Falcons are 5-3 heading into Week 9 and in the midst of its best season since at least 2017. The Dirty Birds are 4-0 in division and 5-1 over NFC opponents. However, they still really need to accentuate the pass rush if they are serious about the playoff push. Atlanta already added Matthew Judon in a deal with the New England Patriots before the start of the season.
There may be other names to be had at the trade deadline, but the one that makes the most sense for the Falcons to pursue is one Dianna Russini of The Athletic ($) already mentioned. She mentioned that New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari could be made available between now and next Tuesday. Atlanta, the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals have been linked to the former Georgia star.
Here is what it may take for the Falcons to land Ojulari in a trade deadline deal with the fading Giants.
Ojulari is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Giants. Prior to starring at Georgia and becoming a day-two pick by the G-Men, Ojulari had a brilliant high school football career at Marietta. For only a seventh-round pick, Ojulari has to be worth it. We would be looking at roughly $1.7 million changing hands between both teams. Atlanta has a pair of seventh-round picks to use in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While former Georgia star and New York edge rusher Lorenzo Carter has been up and down during his recent run with the Falcons, adding a player of Ojulari's caliber will help get this unit over the top.
How Atlanta Falcons can trade for New York Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari
Atlanta has the roster to hang tough with anyone. The offense is both explosive and complementary, featuring a great combination of run and pass. While the defense will give up yards, it is very much of the bend-don't-break variety. Though getting after the quarterback continues to be an issue, Atlanta has shown an innate ability to force turnovers at strategic times. This team is starting to gel.
While New York is not quite out of it just yet, the Giants may need to accept that a player like Ojulari may walk in free agency anyway, possibly to his hometown Falcons. To get even a seventh-round pick for Ojulari in a losing season for the team would be decent compensation in return. Again, how sure are we that Ojulari will be back with the Giants next year, regardless of who is leading the franchise?
As a lifelong fan of this team, Atlanta trading for Ojulari would be on par with the Falcons trading for Judon and then signing safety Justin Simmons in free agency. General manager Terry Fontenot may have differing ideas of what he wants to do in the draft, but I usually agree with what he wants to do in free agency or by way of a trade. Ojulari is available and is exactly what the Falcons are in need of.
It is going to be a Tuesday for the ages of humanity with so much on the line in sports ... and in life!