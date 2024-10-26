Giants ideal Brian Daboll replacement would make Patriots fans’ heads spin
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are on the verge of losing another season to disastrous play under head coach Brian Daboll's leadership.
Despite winning NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2022, the rest of his short tenure has been less than ideal. New York has a 17-23-1 record with Daboll at the helm and only one playoff victory in that span.
Giants owner John Mara has made it clear (if you can call it that) he's sticking with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen for at least another season, wanting to be more patient than he's been before with management.
However, we've all heard that from Mara before. New York's previous three head coaches didn't last past two seasons (Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge). Daboll, so far, has survived that threshold but that doesn't mean he's going to be around for the long haul.
Could New York reunite with one of its most successful alums?
It's not out of the question for Daboll to be given the boot this year, especially if things get worse for the team. At 2-5, it's already matched the poor start it had last year (finishing 6-11).
If Mara moves on from Daboll, there's really only one choice the organization should be calling. The Athletic's Dianna Russini ($), broached the possibility of Bill Belichick reuniting with the organization where he won his first two Super Bowls (as defensive coordinator for Bill Parcells).
However, Russini noted that there could be some apprehension on Belichick's part if the Giants organization doesn't fix itself in the front office. Could Belichick and Schoen get along with such different management styles?
Regardless of Mara's supposed commitment to Daboll, it's hard to believe he wouldn't at least explore the option of upgrading to one of the most successful guys in the business — especially when he already has an amicable relationship with Belichick.