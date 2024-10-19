This Giants-Panthers trade would galaxy brain a way to move away from Daniel Jones
The NFC East has been a complete mess through six weeks, but we can always count on the New York Giants to round out the standings in last place. It could be worse — New York actually has a couple of wins under its belt — but the Giants are clearly a step behind their division foes. Something has to change. A lot has to change, actually.
We cannot shove all of the blame on Daniel Jones, but the quarterback is always the easiest scapegoat. I'm old enough to remember when Jones was tolerated, even well-liked on the streets of NYC. Now there's an active countdown until when the Giants can get off of his contract at the end of the season.
Jones has performed better than expected going into the campaign, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,343 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions across six starts. He's a real athlete, capable of some memorable throws, but the Giants need more dependability from the QB position long-term.
After passing on top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of Malik Nabers, many expect New York to find its QB of the future in the 2025 draft. The only problem? This is a weak class for quarterback prospects, which could stall the Giants' timeline a bit.
If New York can get a high-level prospect via trade, that would be ideal. We can debate the semantics of calling him a "high-level prospect," but there is still some intrigue with Bryce Young. What does the Carolina Panthers gunslinger look like on a real team? Are the Giants a real team?
There's a lot to chew on.
This Giants-Panthers trade would give New York its Daniel Jones succession plan with Bryce Young
A simple swap of backup quarterbacks and draft picks.
The Panthers get a third-round pick to move on from Young, which feels generous at this point. The Giants get their own fifth-round pick back from Carolina, as well as a potential succession plan at quarterback. New York should plan on contingencies — Young can't be the uncontested day-one starter in 2025 — but getting a former No. 1 pick in the building is worth the risk.
Tommy DeVito essentially plugs into Carolina's backup QB role behind Andy Dalton. He made waves as a rookie and could actually provide a viable late-season alternative, should the Panthers get tired of losing with a 36-year-old journeyman at the helm. New York keeps both Jones and Drew Lock in the short term, so Young probably doesn't see the field until next season, if ever. But, he's on the roster, which a chance to earn his keep and prove his mettle away from the toxicity of the Panthers organization.
Most of Young's flaws are fundamental. He's too small, which impacts his vision and footwork in the pocket. He's a sharp football mind, but he does not have the time, comfort, or perspective necessary to leverage his IQ. It can only get better in New York, and that's saying something given the Giants' recent history, but Young does not come with a guaranteed post-Carolina breakout. He has a lot of work to do.
If Young can put the pieces together and deliver on even a sliver of his pre-draft promise, however, he could stabilize the Giants QB room after years of toiling in mediocrity with Jones. It's worth a shot, especially if the price is a low-stakes pick swap.