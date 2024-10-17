In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 7 edition
By Scott Rogust
What a week it was for college football. Week 7 of the 2024 season saw Texas blow out Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, Oregon defeat Ohio State 32-31 in a battle of two of the top schools in the nation, and Penn State complete a comeback and beat USC 33-30 in overtime.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, let's just say that some fanbases are paying close attention to college football. Specifically, fanbases of teams who appear destined to select highly in the first round of the upcoming draft. Some of those teams may be in the market for a new quarterback.
So, how did the top quarterbacks play in Week 7? We have you covered.
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 7
Carson Beck, Georgia
Last week, Carson Beck rebounded nicely against the Auburn Tigers following his mixed-bag performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This past Saturday, Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs played the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are near the bottom of the SEC standings.
Georgia defeated Mississippi State 41-31 in a game that, quite frankly, wasn't as close as the scoreboard might suggest. Beck did throw two interceptions, one of which was a deflected pass. However, those two picks resulted in 10 points scored by Mississippi State.
Beck threw for 459 yards and three touchdowns while completing 36-of-48 pass attempts. Beck had a clean pocket on 42-of-49 dropbacks, where he completed 33-of-42 pass attempts for 412 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus.
Next up for Beck is another big game, taking on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Next Game: at No. 1 Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
What a performance by Shedeur Sanders, who may have very well solidified his status as the QB1 of this upcoming draft class.
Facing off against the Kansas State Wildcats, Sanders saw two of his top receivers in Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. exit with injuries in the first half, and neither would return. Even so, Sanders was able to keep things close for Colorado, including taking a late 28-24 lead over Kansas State with an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester with over three minutes left. However, Kansas State escaped with a 31-28 victory.
Sanders threw for 388 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 34-of-40 pass attempts. With a clean pocket on 29-of-49 dropbacks, Sanders was nearly perfect, completing 28-of-29 throws for 335 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.
Sure, Colorado may have lost, but with the way Sanders is playing, he should be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft board.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Remember when Jalen Milroe had one of the best quarterback performances of the season Two weeks ago? Yeah, well, things haven't been going to smoothly since. In Week 6, Milroe and Alabama were stunned by Vanderbilt. This past weekend, the Crimson Tide took on the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they tried to hand them the win.
South Carolina took a 19-14 lead midway through the third quarter, but Milroe was able to give them a 27-19 lead. However, it was far from a clean game for Milroe.
Milroe threw two interceptions, one of which happened at the end of the second quarter and set up South Carolina to kick a field goal to cut their deficit to 14-12. Milroe threw his second interception in the second half, but he got lucky that South Carolina fumbled on the very next play.
Milroe threw for 209 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 16-of-23 pass attempts, while also running for 36 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Even with a clean pocket on 16-of-28 dropbacks, Milroe threw for 175 yards, one touchdown, and two touchdowns.
Next Game: at No. 11 Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 19, 3:30 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Quinn Ewers has been on the sidelines since Week 3 when he suffered an oblique injury. That paved the way for head coach Steve Sarkisian to pivot to highly sought after quarterback Arch Manning while being patient in Ewers' recovery. After a bye, Texas turned to Ewers for their big rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ewers got off to a rough start, as he threw an interception onTexas' opening drive against Oklahoma. Ewers followed that up with two three-and-out drives. But he would get on the scoreboard after connecting on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Besides that, it was mostly the Quintrevion Wisner show, as he ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Ewers completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On medium passes (10-19 yards), Ewers struggled, completing just two-of-seven throws for 49 yards while throwing an interception.
Ewers admitted this wasn't a good game by him. While the team around him is stacked, Ewers will want to play well, especially since they host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Next Game: vs. No. 5 Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels had a prime opportunity to stay near the top of the SEC, especially with Georgia and Alabama losing one game each. Ole Miss did drop a game against Kentucky, but they couldn't afford to lose another game down the stretch. Unfortunately for them, they had to play the LSU Tigers.
Ole Miss lost 29-26 to LSU in overtime. LSU was able to tie the game late in the fourth quarter on a lengthy 13-play drive, capped off by a Garrett Nussmeier touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson Jr. Once overtime hit, Dart and Ole Miss' offense stalled out, as they actually lost 15 yards and settled for a field goal. But when LSU got the football, they immediately capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown catch by Kyren Lacey.
It wasn't a great showing for Dart, who notably struggled when pressured. Yes, it didn't help that he was pressured on 21-of-51 dropbacks, but going 2-for-12 for just eight yards is far from promising. Dart struggled on passes 20-yards or further downfield, completing just 3-of-12 for 86 yards. Yes, he did have a touchdown, but also tossed a pick.
Dart and Ole Miss are on a bye, and when they return, they will face an underperforming Oklahoma team.
Next Game: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 26, noon ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 7: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
It's a bit difficult to call an Oregon quarterback a "sleeper," considering this is the same program that had quarterbacks drafted in the first-round like Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix. But for Dillon Gabriel, he is considered a sleeper due to his size (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) and his arm strength even with his impressive season so far. But, Gabriel has the chance to be taken on Day 2 or 3 and become a quality backup for a proven veteran.
This past weekend, Gabriel led the Ducks to an impressive 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Facing off against the No. 2 team in the nation, Gabriel threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23-of-34 pass attempts. Additionally, Gabriel ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
On the year, Gabriel has thrown for 1,790 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 76.1 percent of his passes.
Gabriel is in contention for the Heisman and has the chance to lead the team to the CFP National Championship. If he keeps playing the way he is, he could very well increase his draft stock.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 7: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
It really is concerning how Milroe has played since the Georgia game. He looked like a surefire early first-round draft pick. Now, with two iffy performances in the books, fans are wondering what happened, especially in two winnable games.
It won't get any easier for Milroe this upcoming weekend, as he faces the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.
Which teams are in the market for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?
- New England Patriots (1-5)
- Cleveland Browns (1-5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
- Carolina Panthers (1-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
- Tennessee Titans (1-4)
- New York Jets (2-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
- New Orleans Saints (2-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
- New York Giants (2-4)
- Miami Dolphins (2-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-3)
- Denver Broncos (3-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)
- Chicago Bears (4-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
- Green Bay Packers (4-2)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Washington Commanders (4-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- Detroit Lions (4-1)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-2)
- Houston Texans (5-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
The Cleveland Browns continue to climb up the draft board, as they would hold the No. 2 pick if the season ended today. They are still hellbent on starting Deshaun Watson, even though he is an active detriment to the team. Not drafting a quarterback in the first round would be malpractice by the entire organization.
Will Levis is coming off another bad statistical performance on the field for the Tennessee Titans, and is still locked in as the starter. With only one win on the season, the Titans may very well be seeing if he can turn things around and look like a franchise quarterback. If not, they can get a Top 3 quarterback in this class.
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at the No. 11 spot. Given the talent at other positions, they may not need to move up for a quarterback. But it's interesting to note that Raiders owner Mark Davis hinted that new minority stakes holder Tom Brady will have a say in finding their franchise quarterback. Honestly? Not a bad strategy to ask one of the best quarterbacks of all time for some input on how they can bring long-term stability at the position.
The New York Giants saw some positives from Daniel Jones since after Week 1. But on Sunday night, he regressed back to the signal caller that has left many in the Giants fanbase to be frustrated. Whatever direction the Giants go in next offseason, they need to find Jones' replacement.