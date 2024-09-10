In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 2 edition
By Scott Rogust
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season was anything but boring. There were big moments, such as the Texas Longhorns kicking the doors in at "the Big House" against Michigan, Notre Dame suffering a gigantic upset loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies, and Oregon surviving against Boise State in a back-and-forth thriller. Again, had everything a fan could have hoped for.
Week 2 just happened to coincide with the start of the NFL season. While it is only one game into the season for all 32 teams, there are some that, well, need a quarterback succession plan (looking at you New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers). With that, those fanbases will look towards the top quarterback prospects in college and see how they performed.
Let's look at how some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class played in Week 2 in the latest edition of "In the Market."
Previous editions of "In the Market" can be viewed below:
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 2
Carson Beck, Georgia
In Week 1, Carson Beck picked up the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week award for helping Georgia destroy the Clemson Tigers 34-3. That was quite the statement not just for the Bulldogs, but for Beck, who is the consensus top quarterback in the 2025 draft class.
This week, Georgia didn't play a team the caliber of Clemson, as they faced the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. This, on paper, was not a close matchup, and that translated to the field. Georgia beat down Tennessee Tech 48-3. Again, an expected result.
Beck completed 18 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 25 attempts. That's the type of game you'd expect from the quarterback for Georgia. Beck was stellar on passes 20-yards and further, completing three-of-five throws for 109 yards and three touchdowns. That's right, all three completions 20 yards or further were touchdowns.
NFL fans will undoubtedly want to see if Beck can continue his strong play against another strong team like Clemson. For Week 2, Beck easily beat Tennessee Tech.
Next Game: at Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Just when we thought Colorado's offensive line couldn't be any worse than last year's, Week 2 happened and as a result, Shedeur Sanders suffered.
The Buffaloes took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Nebraska's defense was ruthless and aggressive, putting the pressure on Sanders for over a third of his dropbacks (35.6 percent to be exact). In all honesty, the game felt like it wwas over just as it got started.
Nebraska entered halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead. In the first quarter, Sanders helped extend the Cornhuskers' lead to 14-0 after throwing a pass that was picked off by cornerback Tommi Hill and returned seven yards for the touchdown. Sanders was pressured 16 times and sacked five times in the game before his departure late to get checked on.
Sanders completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. With a clean pocket, according to Pro Football Focus, Sanders threw 20 completions for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 29 attempts. When under pressure, Sanders threw three completions for 25 yards on nine attempts.
It feels like it will be the same old situation for Colorado as it was last year -- poor offensive line with shoddy offensive play-calling
Next Game: at Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
No one had a better week than Quinn Ewers. For the second consecutive year, Ewers faced off against a top team in the nation on the road in Week 2, and got the win. Last year, it was the Alabama Crimson Tide. This year, it was Michigan.
The Michigan Wolverines were never going to be good as the CFP National Championship-winning team from last year. A lot of the talent from that team left for the NFL, as did head coach Jim Harbaugh. But they were still the 10th-ranked team in the country entering Week 2. Yet, Ewers and Texas kicked the doors in at Michigan Stadium.
Ewers and Texas entered halftime with a commanding 24-3 lead. Whle that is certainly a score that Michigan could have come back from, it might was well have been 64-3, because they weren't going to tie the game up. Credit can be given to Ewers, who connected on two touchdown passes, including a 21-yard pass to Gunnar Helm. Take a look at this angle of the throw, in which Ewers evades a collapsing pocket and finds Helm standing alone in the back of the end zone.
Ewers played the entire game, throwing 24 completions for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 36 attempts. The majority of Ewers' passes were from less than nine yards downfield, throwing 20 completions for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts.
Ewers should be the Heisman favorite after this game (that's where we ranked him) after this huge Week 2 game.
Next Game: vs. UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:00 p.m. ET
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
There were plenty of top teams on upset alert in Week 2, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were one of them. They took on the USF Bulls this past Saturday, a team that gave them a fight last season. One year later, Alabama carried a narrow 14-13 lead.
But Milroe played the role of hero, and helped lead the team to four touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to take the 42-16 win. Milroe threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter -- a 16-yarder to Kobe Prentice and a 43-yarder to Ryan Williams.
Milroe completed 16-of-26 pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while running for two touchdowns. Milroe did struggle when under pressure, throwing just two completions for 34 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts and 11 dropbacks.
It was a shaky game all around for Alabama and Milroe, but they were able to pull away from a major upset with a massive fourth quarter.
Next Game: at Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 14, 12:00 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels are expected to contend for the College Football Playoff this season, and thus far, they are defeating the opponents that they should beat. And they are doing so convincingly. That can be credited to the play of quarterback Jaxson Dart.
On Saturday, the Rebels faced the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. The game went as you would have expected, with Ole Miss taking the 52-3 victory. Most of Ole Miss' scoring came from running back Henry Parrish Jr., who recorded four rushing touchdowns on the day.
Dart completed 27-of-31 pass attempts for 377 yards for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Dart didn't face much pressure, just on 8-of-31 dropbacks. But on those dropbacks, Dart completed all four of his throws for 74 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
This statistic shows just how well Dart has been playing this year. Dart has just seven incompletions this season, and eight total touchdowns.
Fans would like to see how Dart will perform against top-tier opponents this season, but so far, so good for Dart.
Next Game: at Wake Forest, Saturday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 2: Kyle McCord, Syracuse
When looking at sleeper quarterbacks in the 2025 class, perhaps no one had a better week than Kyle McCord of Syracuse. McCord was the starting quarterback to succeed C.J. Stroud at Ohio State last season, and things didn't pan out. They lost to Michigan and missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. After the year, McCord transferred to Syracuse, and the move has paid off so far.
On Saturday, McCord and the Orange took on the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is the very Georgia Tech team that pulled off a massive upset win over the Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0.
McCord and the Orange picked up the 31-28 victory. The former Buckeyes quarterback threw 32 completions for 381 yards and four touchdowns on 46 attempts. Most of the damage happened in the first half, with McCord recording 19 completions for 286 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts, giving Syracuse a 21-14 lead.
This season, McCord has thrown for 735 yards and eight touchdowns on a 69.4 completion percentage. If McCord keeps us this play, he will undoubtedly improve his draft stock and be a Heisman Trophy contender.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 2: Brady Cook, Missouri
When looking at quarterback prospects that have to show more, Brady Cook of the Missouri Tigers stands out.
The Missouri Tigers are not only one of the top teams in the SEC, but also in the entire nation. Last year, they exceeded expectations, going 11-2 and earning a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. Cook threw for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 66.1 completion percentage.
On Saturday against the Buffalo Bulls, Cook completed 28-of-36 attempts for 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception in the 38-0 win.
In total, Cook has thrown for 456 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on a 71.6 completion percentage between their games against Buffalo and Murray State.
We'll have to see how Cook plays against in-conference teams, as they will be pivotal in determining if Missouri can make the Playoff. In Week 3, Cook faces the No. 24 Boston College Eagles, who defeated Florida State earlier this season.