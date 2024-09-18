In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 3 edition
By Scott Rogust
Week 3 of the college football season may not have been as eventful, but there were some huge takeaways from the week. Georgia survived an upset attempt by Kentucky, Arch Manning shined off the bench for Texas, and Florida State is 0-3 after being ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25.
When it comes to the quarterback play this week, particularly among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, it was a bit mixed. There were ups and downs, showcasing that while this class is talented, the rankings could be altered significantly by year's end.
Let's take a look at how our top five quarterbacks in the 2025 class performed in Week 3.
Previous editions of "In the Market" can be viewed below:
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 3
Carson Beck, Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs had a dominant start to the 2024 season. From destroying the Clemson Tigers in the season-opener to blowing out the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Carson Beck was great in both games and looked every bit the quarterback expected to be taken off the board.
But this past weekend, Georgia and Beck struggled when facing off against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs were on upset alert until early in the fourth quarter, where Branson Robinson put them ahead 13-9 on a three-yard touchdown run.
It was a game to forget for Beck, who did pick up an AC joint sprain during the game. Beck completed just 15-of-24 attempts for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Beck was pressured on 9-of-27 dropbacks, where he threw three completions for 43 yards on seven attempts.
We'll see how Beck and Georgia respond after the bye. Their next opponent? The Alabama Crimson Tide.
Next Game: at Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Last week, Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes as a whole struggled against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It certainly didn't help Sanders that the offensive line couldn't keep a clean pocket. But in Week 3, they had a chance to rebound against a 1-1 Colorado State Rams that was trash-talking quite a lot heading into the matchup.
Sanders had no issues against Colorado State, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 28-9 win. The Rams' lone semblance of hope arrived in the form of a 25-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead in the first quarter. But then, the Buffaloes scored 28 unanswered points, all of which came from the arm of Sanders. Perhaps most importantly, Sanders had a clean pocket on 37-of-51 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Sanders completed 36-of-49 pass attempts for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up for Sanders and the Buffaloes is their first Big 12 opponent of the season in the undefeated Baylor Bears.
Next Game: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
It was a game of two stories for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns took on the UTSA Roadrunners, and got off to an early start, thanks to the play of Ewers.
On the opening drive, Ewers completed seven-of-eight pass attempts for 84 yards, culminating in a seven-yard touchdown by Isaiah Bond. The second drive of the game saw Ewers make a bad throw, leading to an interception. Luckily, that didn't lead to any points scored by UTSA, as they turned the ball over on downs. Ewers rebounded on Texas' 12-play drive, ending with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Johntay Cook II.
But on Texas' fourth drive of the game, Ewers was taken out of the game after getting checked on by members of the team's training camp. Throughout the game, Ewers was spotted in pain, favoring his side. Ewers went to the locker room to get evaluated, and emerged on the sidelines again wearing street clothes, signifying his night was finished. Ewers was diagnosed with an abdominal strain.
This paved the way for Arch Manning to play meaningful snaps, and he made the most of his opportunity, accounting for 276 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage.
Ewers' day ended by completing 14-of-16 pass attempts for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Most of Ewers' passes came from behind the line of scrimmage or from zero to nine yards downfield, totaling 11 completions for 109 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 12 attempts.
With Ewers' injury, he is expected to be sidelined for next week's game against UL-Monroe. But the injury is not serious, and Ewers is expected to be week-to-week.
Next Game: TBD
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide are thriving under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, who had the unenviable task of filling in the void left by Nick Saban. Perhaps no one has thrived more than quarterback Jalen Milroe. Last week, Milroe played the role of hero to escape a near upset by the USF Bulls. This past weekend, the Crimson Tide took on the Wisconsin Badgers.
This game wasn't even close. That can be attributed to the Badgers losing starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to what turned out to be a season-ending leg injury. Milroe played a huge role in ensuring it Wisconsin didn't stand a chance against Alabama, despite being at home.
In the first half, Milroe led the team on three touchdown drives, two on passes to Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, and a three-yard touchdown run.
Milroe didn't pass the ball much, but he made the most of his opportunites, completing 12-of-17 attempts for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Milroe thrived most throwing the football downfield 20 yards or further, completing four-of-seven attempts for 141 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. Milroe also ran the football 14 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide and Milroe will now have a bye week to get ready for their next opponents — Georgia.
Next Game: vs. No. 2 Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
One quarterback that has been on fire to start the season is Jaxson Dart of the Ole Miss Rebels. Granted, their opponents have been, well, not top-tier, Dart is beating them with ease. This week Dart took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are near the bottom of the ACC standings (but not below Florida State).
Dart managed to throw his first interception of the season, and it took until the third game played. But it didn't hurt Ole Miss' chances of winning, as they cruised to a 40-6 victory.
Dart recorded 26 completions for 377 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 34 attempts. The senior quarterback thrived with a clean pocket, completing 23-of-27 throws for 347 yards and two touchdowns on 30 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. However, when pressured, Dart completed three-of-seven throws for 30 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception on eight dropbacks.
Up next for Dart is a matchup against Georgia Southern. After this game, the schedule gets much tougher, with matchups against Kentucky, South Carolina, and LSU looming. From there, we can see how Dart performs against top talent in the SEC.
Next Game: vs. Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 3: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Riley Leonard had initially been considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class. But after the first two weeks in his first season with Notre Dame, he left a lot to be desired. Now, he should be firmly in the Day 2 mix instead of a potential first-rounder.
In Week 2, Notre Dame suffered one of the most brutal losses of the season by falling 16-14 to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The defeat sent them tumbling down the AP Top 25 standings as a result. Lets just say that this week, Leonard and the Fighting Irish took their frustrations out on the Purdue Boilermakers.
The return of the rivalry between both Indiana-based schools was much anticipated. But this wasn't a close game at all. It was a beat-down by Notre Dame, cruising to a 66-7 win. The Fighting Irish ran all over the Boilermakers for 362 yards on 44 carries. Leonard contributed to that tally, picking up 100 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Leonard threw for 112 yards while completing 11-of-16 attempts.
It was a big game for Leonard, mostly using his legs. We'll see if he can carry this momentum for the rest of the season, especially as Notre Dame looks to clinch a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 3: Carson Beck, Georgia
Carson Beck, and the Georgia Bulldogs as a whole, had a rough outing against the Kentucky Wildcats. Yes, Georgia is usually due for a narrow victory every year. When it comes to Beck, especially from an NFL Draft perspective, fans want to see what he can do on a week-to-week basis. And this week, it wasn't much. Granted, he was dealing with an AC joint sprain.
Luckily for Beck, he has a bye week to get right ahead of one of the biggest games of the year against Alabama.