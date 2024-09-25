In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 4 edition
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the college football has come and gone, and there were some big moments that changed the landscape of the season. The Michigan Wolverines got back in the win column after beating the USC Trojans 27-24, the Illinois Fighting Illini pulled off an upset win in overtime over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the Tennessee Volunteers welcomed the Oklahoma Sooners into the SEC with a huge 25-15 win.
There were plenty of top NFL Draft prospects in action. But on the quarterback side, it was a bit limited due in part to bye weeks and injuries. Georgia's Carson Beck and Alabama's Jalen Milroe were on a bye before their huge head-to-head matchup in Week 5, while Texas' Quinn Ewers is recovering from an abdominal strain.
Anyway, let's take a look at how the top quarterback prospects who were in action performed.
Previous editions of In the Market can be viewed below:
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 4
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes sure know how to bring the excitement every week. In Week 3, they had a relatively easy night at the office against the rival Colorado State Rams. This past weekend, the Buffaloes had a tightly contested game against the Baylor Bears.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed off his unreal playmaking ability in the closing seconds of the game. With Colorado trailing 31-24, Sanders evaded defensive pressure, rolled to the left sideline and heaved up a Hail Mary pass. The throw landed right into the waiting hands of a sliding LaJohntay Wester in the end zone to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Colorado won 38-31 after a one-yard touchdown run by Micah Welch and a game-saving forced fumble by star Travis Hunter.
Sanders finished the game by completing 25-of-41 pass attempts for 341 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 26 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Perhaps the most impressive about Sanders' game is that he threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns on five completions (on 13 attempts) on 25 dropbacks in which he was under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, Sanders recorded four completions for 178 yards and the aforementioned two touchdowns came on passes 20-yards or further downfield.
Next Game: at UCF, Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels have had a relatively easy schedule to start off the season. And as I said ad nauseam, Ole Miss is putting no doubt in the end results, completely destroying the competition. Dart has played a huge role in that with big performances in each game. Week 4 was no different.
Facing off against the Georgia Southern Eagles, Dart had a day. By halftime, Ole Miss had a commanding 24-10 lead behind three touchdowns passes by dart — a 35-yarder to Antwane Wells Jr., a 23-yarder Jordan Watkins, and a 70-yarder to Tre Harris.
Dart finished the game by completing 22-of-32 pass attempts for 382 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Dart thrived on passes 20 yards and further downfield, recording five completions for 199 yards and four touchdowns on eight pass attempts, per Pro Football Focus.
This Saturday, Dart faces off against a Kentucky Wildcats team that pushed the Georgia Bulldogs to the brink in a 13-12 loss back in Week 3. We'll see how Dart performs against Kentucky's defense.
Next Game: vs. Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:00 p.m. ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 4: Miller Moss, USC
It seems the USC Trojans are now a quarterback factory. After Caleb Williams left for the NFL, the Trojans replaced him with Miller Moss. While Moss doesn't possess the same skillset as Williams, he is still a very good signal caller.
This week, Moss took on the Michigan Wolverines. After a rough first half, in which USC's offense couldn't get anything going, Moss stepped up in a huge way. Moss led the team to three touchdown drives in the second half, including one which gave USC a late 24-20 lead. However, Michigan's running game was too much at the end for USC's defense, and they picked up a 27-24 victory.
Moss completed 28-of-51pass attempts for 283 yards and an interception, including the aforementioned three touchdowns.
Moss is a name to watch throughout this season, not only because he's playing for a top football program like USC, but he could be a legitimate top quarterback prospect as the season continues.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 4: Cam Ward, Miami
This isn't a negative on Cam Ward. So far, he has played like the top quarterback in the nation. He is also our favorite to win the Heisman Trophy through the first four weeks of the season. The thing is, his draft stock is a bit all over the place. While he has become a new favorite in mock drafts, he hasn't really played top competition this season.
Ward faced the likes of Florida, Ball State, Florida A&M, and most recently, USF. USF was probably his toughest competition so far, considering they had Alabama on upset alert earlier this season. Ward cruised to a victory with an impressive 24 completions for 404 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing an interception on a 34 attempts in the 50-15 win.
In Week 5, Ward and Miami take on a Virginia Tech Hokies team that lost to Rutgers and Vanderbilt this season. From there, the schedule gets a bit tougher for Ward, as he will take on California and Louisville aftewards.