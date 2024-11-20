Giants ideal Daniel Jones replacement could have the exact same flaws
The New York Giants made it clear they are officially ready to move on from Daniel Jones. Brian Daboll announced Jones was getting bench for Tommy DeVito ahead of the Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At 2-8 this season, the Giants have a lot of options at their disposal as they move on from Jones. They could turn to the draft and go after Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward as immediate replacements. They could also look to go after a veteran to use a bridge option while a young quarterback develops more.
One option linked to New York is Justin Fields. He started the first six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, posted a 4-2 record with 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions. But he lost his job the moment Russell Wilson was cleared to play.
It makes you wonder how much different would Fields be with the Giants and if he’s truly the upgrade some think he is.
Justin Fields replacing Daniel Jones might not solve all the quarterback problems for the Giants
Fields, while showing he can be a good replacement for Jones, isn’t necessarily a massive upgrade. He could be a good temporary option, but the question becomes for how long?
Fields isn’t really that much better than Jones as a passer. Fields is more mobile and can create more plays, but he’s not overly more accurate than Jones, which has hindered his trajectory. That could keep the Giants from ultimately getting where they want to.
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles look to be the top two teams in the division for the immediate future. Dallas will turn things around as well so how long can New York afford to wait to lock down their franchise player?
Giants could sign Justin Fields, but he's not the only answer
Their best bet is to draft a quarterback and bring in Fields as a short-term solution. This will allow their young quarterback to develop, not feel the pressure of winning right now and not be forced into a tough position.
With Fields as the Week 1 starter, the Giants can both see if he can do enough to keep the Giants competitive, while also giving their young quarterback time to grow. That’s the best-case scenario.
Fields probably won’t solve all the offensive problems for the Giants. But he could be a great swing option until they find their guy. He won’t be drastically better than Jones, but after seeing what he did in Pittsburgh, he’ll at least be more consistent.