Joe Schoen is gambling with his Giants future by failing to trade pending free agents
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants were seen as one of the top franchises to sell key pieces at this year's deadline. At 2-7, there's little to no hope for them to find a way into the playoff race or stay remotely competitive in the second half of the season.
However, when the 4 p.m. trade deadline hit on Tuesday, New York did not move any players out which came as a surprise league-wide.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Azeez Ojulari were general manager Joe Schoen's top bargaining chips since they're both pending free agents at the end of the year. It would've been good business to get something back for them ahead of the 2025 Draft.
Joe Schoen reportedly raised the price on trade assets to try and win games
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini ($), the Giants' general manager set Ojulari's asking price high and teams refused to pay it. This can only be interpreted as New York's way of saying it doesn't want to break up its league-leading defense in sacks.
The Giants are still without first-round linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is on IR after undergoing wrist surgery almost a month ago.
New York was also shopping Slayton, who has tallied two 100+ yard games this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly interested, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but they eventually went with the Giants' neighbor and bought New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams for a fifth-round pick.
That means Schoen was asking for at least a fourth-rounder or higher from suitors and teams didn't find Slayton's performances or potential worth that price.
For Schoen to stand pat and refuse to budge on unloading two pending free agents at this deadline shows the delusion he and the organization are living under right now. There's no amount of winning that will make this season any better, especially when the team's cap space is tied up in an inconsistent quarterback.
Owner John Mara may be lenient with the coaching staff and the front office for now but Schoen did not do what was best for the organization's future on Tuesday. He didn't acquire more picks and any winning the team does will only push it further down the draft board and away from a franchise-altering selection in the first round.
Schoen's deadline day was irresponsible and his gamble won't work out like he hopes. The league is built differently these days and sometimes embracing the tank is the only path back to success.