NFL Trade Deadline tracker: Grades and details for every deal at 2024 deadline
By Mark Powell
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and while the deals made thus far have been...underwhelming to say the least, there is always potential for a franchise-altering move.
The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and more have already been identified as clear sellers. However, thanks to the expanded Wild Card in the NFL, the complete list is shrinking. Many teams still have a chance to make the playoffs, and unless front offices are truly pessimistic about their chance, they're unlikely to sell off assets that could aid a postseason run.
When is the NFL trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Contending teams must decide by later this afternoon whether to fork over enough draft capital to add to their chances at winning a Super Bowl this season. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have already done so, trading for DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. However, even KC may not be done, fresh off defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
The list of buyers at the 2024 NFL trade deadline is immense, as even the Cincinnati Bengals, currently 4-5 and out of the playoff race, believe they can make a run – and it's tough to argue with that point thanks to Joe Burrow. The NFL is loaded with talent, and there isn't much of a gap between middling teams competing for a playoff spot and the bottom of the league. That's why every trade is so important.
Speaking of, we here at FanSided are keeping tabs. Here's a running list of the trades so far.
Pittsburgh Steelers acquire EDGE rusher Preston Smith from Packers
Omar Khan had more than just a receiver in mind for the Steelers and he made it happen, dealing a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for veteran pass-rusher Preston Smith. On the whole, it was a move that wasn't all the way necessary for Pittsburgh but one that ultimately makes a ton of sense.
With some of the injuries to the Steelers pass-rushers, both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have been forced to play unusually high snap counts. And while that will still be the featured duo for this defense, having a high-level rotational player such as Smith to come in, along with Nick Herbig, and spell Watt and Highsmith to keep them from getting worn down.
On the Green Bay side of things, the Packers had been rumored to be shopping Smith, who has two years remaining on his contract after this season, so if Pittsburgh takes the remaining $27.5 million on his contract, then getting a seventh-rounder, where Brian Gutekunst has found some gems, is a solid return as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers trade grade: B+
Green Bay Packers trade grade: B
Pittsburgh Steelers acquire wide receiver Mike Williams
The New York Jets trading Mike Williams felt like more of a "when" trade than an "if" trade. After trading for Davante Adams a few weeks ago, Mike Williams was pretty obviously the odd man out in the Jets receiver room, and now he's en route to Pittsburgh in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Williams isn't the dynamic option he was a few years ago with the Chargers, and although he gives Russell Wilson another big target in Pittsburgh, he's not exactly who Steelers fans were hoping for. For New York, adding a pick for a player who basically wasn't playing is a win.
Pittsburgh Steelers trade grade: C-
New York Jets trade grade: B+
Washington Commanders trade for Marshon Lattimore in deadline haul
The Washington Commanders have traded for Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who figured to be the best overall talent dealt by 4 p.m. ET. It took a draft pick haul to lure Lattimore from New Orleans, but Washington is also getting him on a relatively cheap contract price tag. For Washington, this is as close to all-in as we've seen the Commanders in quite some time. With Dan Snyder, the Commanders new ownership group led by Josh Harris is willing to put their money where their mouth is.
Washington Commanders trade grade: A
New Orleans Saints trade grade: B-
Cowboys trade for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo
The Carolina Panthers are selling at the deadline, that much is clear. The Panthers drafted Jonathan Mingo in the second round just two years ago, but were willing to punt on his future. Enter Jerry Jones, the king of all NFL Draft crushes. Jones sent a fourth-round pick to Carolina for Mingo, a player he believes can be a solid addition to the Cowboys receiving corps. The price of a fourth-round pick, however, seems a little steep.
Cowboys trade grade: C+
Panthers trade grade: B
Bengals trade for Bears RB Khalil Herbert
Cincinnati needed a replacement for running back Zack Moss, who is out indefinitely with a neck injury. Chase Brown has been impressive in the Bengals backfield. Khalil Herbert will add some necessary power to the ground game, something the Bengals are lacking without Moss and really since they traded Joe Mixon this offseason.
Cincinnati Bengals trade grade: B+
Chicago Bears trade grade: C+
Lions get their Aidan Hutchinson replacement in Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith has been connected to the Lions ever since Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury. Smith said he'd welcome a chance to play for the Lions, and perhaps more importantly play against his former teams – the Vikings and Packers – in the NFC North. Detroit is rolling, while the Browns are headed in the opposite direction after Deshaun Watson's injury.