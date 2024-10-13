3 head coaches on the hot seat after Week 6: Sirianni's chirping gets best of him
We were treated to plenty of quality football in the early portion of the NFL's Week 6 slate. It started with a glorious meltdown in London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars laid an egg in their home away from home. Then, we saw the Eagles and Browns try to one-up each others' mistakes, the Texans extend a warm NFL welcome to Drake Maye, and the Titans find new and creative ways to lose a football game.
With each passing week in the NFL, seats get hotter around the league. Head coaches are the easiest scapegoats — a target for fanbase frustration, a fall guy for inadequate front offices, or a figurehead ownership can push around. Whenever a team underperforms relative to expectations, it's only a matter of time until that head coach's name comes up in various rumors.
Here are the head coaches who underperformed the most in Week 6 and could soon end up in search of new jobs.
3. Kevin Stefanski has worn out his welcome on the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-5 with a narrow four-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. That is not a bad loss in a vacuum, but it was yet another example of Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense spontaneously combusting in a must-win game. The Browns' postseason hopes are effectively dashed. There's no coming back from this.
Watson competed 16 total passes for 168 yards, taking five sacks in the process. Cleveland scored zero offensive touchdowns, their load end zone visit coming on a blocked field goal by Myles Garrett. We knew coming into the season that Cleveland's defense is the real deal, but the offense has been putrid. Perhaps the worst in the NFL.
That is supposed to be Stefanski's area of expertise as a former offensive coordinator. Before that, he coached quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs — the whole gauntlet. The Browns' primary issue is Watson, who is absorbing an unconscionable volume of cap space and putting up record-low performances on a weekly basis. Stefanski's hands are tied somewhat on that front, but it falls upon the head coach to initiate change when it's necessary. Stefanski has shown zero intention of benching Watson or meaningfully changing up the play-calling duties in Cleveland.
This season from hell goes beyond Stefanski, but with his contract nearing its end, it could not be more obvious who needs to fall on the sword.
2. Nick Sirianni has completely lost the plot for the Eagles
The Eagles beat the Browns 20-16 in front of your standard raucous Sunday crowd at the Linc. How many coaches end up on this column after a victory to advance to 3-2 and second place in the NFC East? Not too many, but Sirianni has developed a special knack for inciting fan hatred in Philadelphia. Once a beloved, pandering try-hard who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, Sirianni has become something of a self-parody. He just cannot read the room.
In the waning seconds of Philadelphia's victory on Sunday, Sirianni could be seen chirping at fans behind the Eagles sideline. It sure looks like he says something to the effect of "I can't hear you now," presumably questioning why the booing has stopped — or perhaps why the Eagles fans aren't cheering louder. Either way, it's a bad look.
Sirianni takes special pleasure in silencing doubters and proving folks wrong, but he just has not done that lately. Philadelphia's infamous 2023 collapse was very clearly rooted in Sirianni's inability to listen to his coordinators or manage a locker room. Now, as Philadelphia's offense remains stubbornly mediocre, former OC Brian Johnson is drawing up inventive plays for the division-leading Commanders as their passing game coordinator.
The Eagles fanbase is officially tired of Sirianni's antics. When the success is stripped away (or even slightly muted), it just gets annoying. Philadelphia has far too much talent to be 'good,' and we are reaching the point where Sirianni could force his way out the door, one unprompted tirade at a time.
1. Doug Pederson has lost the Jaguars locker room completely
The Jaguars fell to 1-5 with a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in London. It was the latest in a string of uninspiring performances from Trevor Lawrence, made worse by Jacksonville's inability to generate stops. I'm not sure anybody would argue that Doug Pederson is a bad coach — he won the Super Bowl six years ago with Nick Foles at quarterback — but he has been dealt a bad hand.
Sometimes even the greatest voices in coaching get stale. Just ask the Patriots, or heck, ask the Eagles, who canned Pederson not long after he reached the mountaintop for that very reason. Pederson put Jacksonville on the precipice of success, but this season has seen it all come crashing down. Now, he's starting to lose the locker room. That is the death knell for any head coach.
Jacksonville has so much to figure out, from the personnel decisions, right down to scheme and matchups, but Pederson does not feel like the man to lead this salvage operation. Jacksonville needs a fresh voice sooner than later. I'd frankly be shocked if Pederson finishes out the campaign on the Jags sideline.
The New York Jets were the first team to fire their head coach midseason, but perhaps Jacksonville should've beat them to it. What are we doing at this point? The Jags paid Trevor Lawrence an ungodly amount of money and cannot win football games. This team was supposed to take the next step and has done the exact opposite. Something has to change, now.