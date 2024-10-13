Quitters? Doug Pederson deserves a job better than the Jaguars head coach, but where?
By John Buhler
There is more quit in this team than Bobby Hill. "Bobby, what's that smell?" That would be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who stumbled to 1-5 on the season midway through their two-week London residency. The only win Jacksonville has on the year is over the team it has put a Duval curse on in the almost as hapless Indianapolis Colts. The AFC South is dumb to begin with, and there's the Jags...
Heading into the first of back-to-back London games, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan gave Pederson the proverbial kiss of death by way of the dreaded vote of confidence in an exclusive interview with the local newspaper. This is a man who is letting his team play back-to-back games in London, which I am sure is doing absolute wonders to his players and his coaches overall psyches. But more money!
To say this team is on quit watch would be putting it lightly. Safety Andre Cisco flat-out said there is "a lot of quit" in this team. This sounds like a guy who either wants to make the second half of his Western European work vacation far more enjoyable or wants to hop aboard the first transatlantic flight back from Heathrow to La Guardia. A six-hour layover is better than watching this team play.
After watching this interview, it became apparent that maybe Duval Doug isn't the biggest problem.
What if I told you he would get hired in a minute as a team's next hotshot offensive coordinator?
Doug Pederson may be the Jacksonville Jaguars scapegoat above all else
The issue plaguing Jacksonville is the culture of suck Khan has inadvertently created. I did my senior thesis on him and his work coming up with Bumper Works. Khan came to America as a teenager to study at Illinois. He became what many of us aspire when it comes to living the American dream. Unfortunately, he suffered from new owner syndrome right away and has never been able to fix it.
If Pederson is bad, then Tom Coughlin was worse, then Urban Meyer was hell on earth. Another issue hurting this team is the Trent Baalke of it all. He can draft well, but had a bad reputation for being difficult to work with during his days in San Francisco. Then again, the 49ers are more dysfunctional than what meets the eye. In short, when Pederson gets fired he will get hired immediately as an OC.
The first place I think he would resurface would be Kansas City. He is better than Matt Nagy, and looks much cooler than him rocking a visor. Nagy will be the Chiefs' scapegoat if they don't three-peat as Super Bowl champions. I would also look at potentially replacing Shane Waldron in Chicago should it be apparent that Caleb Williams has hit a rookie wall. Chicago, please avoid Lincoln Riley at all costs.
If Arthur Smith could get an NFL offensive coordinator job right away, then so can Doug Pederson.