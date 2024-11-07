NFL insider pours cold water on Ben Johnson jumping ship to Bears
By Lior Lampert
For a second consecutive offseason, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be arguably the hottest name of the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle. Yet, again, there's no guarantee he will leave his current situation.
Many teams and fan bases are fawning over the possibility of Johnson becoming their next sideline general. Chief among them has been Detroit's NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.
Johnson explored the Bears opening that never happened last offseason, though nothing materialized since they ultimately stuck with Matt Eberflus. However, with the latter's days in Chicago ostensibly numbered, the former's re-drawing connections as an ideal eventual successor.
But as badly as Chicago (or any franchise) wants Johnson to be their next head coach, his departure from Detroit isn't a foregone conclusion. Recently speaking on Get Up, ESPN's Adam Schefter adamantly expressed that the Lions play-caller will take a meticulous approach to his job-searching process.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter crushes Bears fans' dreams of Ben Johnson being their next HC
Schefter stated that Johnson will be "very, very selective" about where he decides to go next, if anywhere. The renowned NFL insider said the 38-year-old would be "careful" in selecting his next landing spot (should it not be Detroit), citing Chicago's constant chaos:
"I don't know that [Johnson] desires to leave ... to go to a place that you're talking about the dysfunction that has existed within that organization. We'll see -- that's up to him."
Moreover, Schefter believes that even if several suitors are lining up for Johnson's services, the offensive mastermind will only entertain those he's seriously considering.
"I think if Ben Johnson is interviewing with anybody this year, he's interviewing with the intent that he's going to take that job," per Schefter. So, ultimately, the Chicago faithful may want to pump the brakes and try not to get their hopes up.
On the surface, the Bears gig is one of the better (if not the best) that might become available. There's plenty to like between rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, an elite receiving trio, a promising young offensive line and their talented defensive unit. Although, as Schefter alludes to, Chicago's administrative problems can be a bit of a turn-off.