NFL insider reveals Hail Mary Trent Baalke could use to save his job in Jacksonville
By Scott Rogust
This past Saturday, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars could undergo major regime changes if they were to lose to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. As in, head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke could be shown the door. Well, the Jaguars lost decisively by the score of 52-6. Yes, the team didn't have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, but this is a 2-9 team.
Later on in the night, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio discussed the potential changes on the horizon for the Jaguars, as soon as their Week 12 bye. When discussing Baalke's status with the team, Florio says he's heard from circles around the league that he could keep his job for the 2025 season as part of a new package deal alongside new head coach — Bill Belichick.
"I've talked to several people throughout the league and there's a belief in some circles he could potentially survive into next year as part of a package deal that would reunite him with someone he worked with in 1998 and 1999 with the New York Jets. That coach is available, he's won a few Super Bowls. His name is Bill Belichick," said Florio.
NFL insider floats idea Trent Baalke survives in Jacksonville if Bill Belichick replaces Doug Pederson
As Florio points out, Baalke and Belichick were in the Jets organization in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. Belichick was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Bill Parcells. Baalke was a scout for the Jets. So, the two would team up in Jacksonville? Not so fast.
According to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Jaguars "should be viewed as a potential destination" for Belichick. However, Russini says she was told it's "highly unlikely that a partnership" between Belichick and Baalke in Jacksonville will take place.
So, the Jaguars will still be in play for Belichick, but Baalke remaining doesn't seem like a sure thing.
Baalke took over as the general manager for the Jaguars on an interim basis in 2020 after being brought in as director of player personnel. Baalke took over the role full-time since 2021, and the Jaguars hold a 23-39 overall record in the regular season. The Jaguars picked up a playoff win in the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
With the team on pace to hold the No. 1 overall pick for the third time since 2021, one has to wonder if Baalke will be part of the brain-trust that makes the selection. That, and if Belichick will be the team's head coach in 2025, or if he opts to go to a better situation.