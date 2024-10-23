Kirk Cousins may already be hearing Michael Penix Jr.’s footsteps with Falcons
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the world during the 2024 NFL Draft by using the eighth overall pick on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Not shocking because it was a bad pick, but because they just gave Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract a month prior. The Falcons said they made this pick to ensure their quarterback situation is set for the foreseeable future, considering the flux they had after Matt Ryan left.
The Falcons are currently 4-3 on the season, sitting in first place in the NFC South. Regardless of how this season goes, will the Falcons make a quick pivot off of Cousins for Penix?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler answered the question in a recent column alongside Dan Graziano about which quarterback could surprisingly be put on the quarterback market next offseason. Fowler says that Cousins could be a surprise name to hit the market.
"If we're aiming above the line of expected candidates and straight for the surprise bin, I'll start with Atlanta's Kirk Cousins as a trade candidate. To be clear: There is nothing moving here. The Falcons appear perfectly happy with Cousins, who is third in the NFL with 1,830 passing yards. But we can take information given to us and make educated assumptions. When I've asked people around the league whether they expect the Falcons to show restraint and sit Michael Penix Jr. for multiple years, the majority responded that they do not.
"The logic is simple: First-rounders play and play early, barring a few exceptions. Perhaps the Falcons can emulate the Packers' way of quarterbacking and play Cousins at least through his two years of guarantees at $90 million, which would be the prudent thing to do. But that leads me to what coach Raheem Morris told me this offseason: 'When do you transition to a new quarterback? When he can't win.' He, being the current quarterback. So how Atlanta finishes the season could play a part."
Of course, the strategy that teams try to replicate is the one created by the Green Bay Packers. They did so when they drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and had him sit behind Brett Favre for a couple of years before taking over in 2008. Then, the Packers drafted Jordan Love in 2020 to sit behind Rodgers, only to take over in 2023. This strategy led to plenty of success and long-term stability at quarterback.
However, as Fowler notes, there is a lot more urgency to have a quarterback drafted in the first-round starting early on. We've seen Jayden Daniels look like an immediate star for the Washington Commanders through seven games. Caleb Williams had a rough start before turning the corner and helping leading the Bears to a 4-2 record. But then there are the negatives, like Bryce Young struggling right away for the Carolina Panthers and ultimately getting benched after two games into the season.
Cousins has played relatively well so far this season. In seven games, Cousins has thrown for 1,830 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 66.9 completion percentage. But if Cousins struggles at any point this season, the pressure will be on from the fanbase, especially if it costs the team wins.
So, the Falcons are a team to keep an eye on this season regarding the quarterback market next offseason.