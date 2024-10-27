Lions' waiting game on potential Aidan Hutchinson replacement isn't working at all
By Mark Powell
It's now been two weeks since the Detroit Lions lost pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. Detroit's pass rush was already an area of need entering this season, and with the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Lions are on the short list of contenders in desperate need of adding a top-tier defensive lineman.
Raiders owner Mark Davis made it perfectly clear that Maxx Crosby is off the table despite his team's struggles this season. Vegas dealt Davante Adams to the New York Jets, but he left them with little choice. Crosby loves being a Raider and wants to remain there through a rebuild. Heck, he even has the team's logo tattooed on his back.
Likely Lions trade target Za'Darius Smith welcomes deal to Detroit
So, this limits the Lions options. Thankfully for them, one pass-rusher on the open market sounds open to a trade to the Lions. Cleveland Browns veteran Za'Darius Smith, who has spent time in the NFC North with rivals Green Bay and Minnesota, commented on the possibility of a trade to Detroit.
“But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith said a few weeks ago. “So, yeah, that’ll be big. I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”
At the time of those comments, the Browns were averse to trading Smith or any players who could help them make a postseason push with Deshaun Watson behind center. Of course, that all changed last week, as Watson went down with a season-ending injury. His time with the Browns could be done altogether, as well.
Lions can't afford to wait more for Za'Darius Smith trade
Trading Smith could help the Browns retool on the fly. Not only to they need a new quarterback, but also some weapons, as Amari Cooper was dealt to the Buffalo Bills.
As the Lions sit on their hands, other contenders have called about Smith's availability, per Adam Schefter, who called the 32-year-old "one of the most logical pass-rushing trade targets," especially with a Myles Garrett trade off the table.
The Longer Brad Holmes and Co. wait, the more the Browns price tag for Smith will go up. That is how these trade negotiations work – the more teams involved, the higher the price.
Smith has four sacks on the season, is on an affordable contract and has NFC North experience. The time to act was yesterday.