Micah Parsons talked his way out of at least one potential trade suitor

The start of free agency has been hot and heavy this week and the Dallas Cowboys have even gotten involved, making several signings (and re-signings) within the first few days. While that might be a good sign for Cowboys fans, there is still the little matter of Micah Parsons’ extension. It seems like the way to get that done promptly would be to follow Myles Garrett’s lead in Cleveland by demanding a trade.

"No, I don't plan on following suit," Parsons said to Zach Gelb about making a similar play as Garrett. "As long as, you know, I get a deal done, I think I'll be pretty happy."

And Micah Parsons has made it simple…he doesn’t plan on requesting a trade from the Cowboys as long as he gets his money.



Now we watch and wait. pic.twitter.com/DRt4xhIv0X — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) March 9, 2025

However, Parsons decides to approach his negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, one team that likely won’t be clamoring for Parsons to be available on the trade market would be the San Francisco 49ers.

Micah Parsons seemingly rules out 49ers for any potential trade

For one, San Francisco is currently in the middle of completely purging their roster of any big contracts or players looking for such. This offseason alone, we've seen the 49ers part with Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Jaylon Moore, Kyle Juszczyk and more as they attempt to shed money in order to presumably pay Brock Purdy on a new contract.

Two, Parsons may have crossed them off the list unintentionally in response to all the releases we’ve seen from the Niners over the past few days.

"No more rookie QB lol welcome to reality!" Parsons gloated online about San Francisco’s situation.

No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality! https://t.co/zy4gwoL6MK — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 11, 2025

Although there have been rumors floating around speculating on whether the Cowboys could trade Parsons instead of paying him, it’s probably not likely. But were this to come to fruition, the 49ers would probably pass on the opportunity given what we’ve seen lately. They already have one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL in Nick Bosa — adding another in Parsons doesn't seem to fit into their financial constraints.

Parsons is expected to remain in Big D and continue trying to put his team back on the map as one of the league's premiere franchises on the field. Knowing this and his taunting of the Cowboys’ most fierce non-division rival, the next time these squads meet, there will be plenty of smack talk going back and forth.

One thing that there seemingly won't be at any point, though, is a Micah Parsons revenge game between the 49ers and Cowboys.