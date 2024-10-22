This Bucs-Jets trade would give Baker Mayfield much-needed relief after catastrophic MNF
Baker Mayfield has torn apart the NFL this season. On the year, Mayfield ranks second in the league in passing yards with 1,859 and first in the league in passing touchdowns at 18. He's thrown touchdowns to eight different receivers at this point.
But Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just lost their top two weapons on offense, losing one of them for the rest of the season.
In a Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buccaneers would see Mike Evans exit early after reinjuring his hamstring. The timeline for his return is unknown at this time. Later in the game, Chris Godwin would suffer a dislocated ankle, one that would end his season, and potentially his time in Tampa. Godwin is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.
Now that leaves the Buccaneers desperate for wide receivers ahead of the trade deadline.
A Buccaneers-Jets trade to replace the injured wide receivers in Tampa Bay
The first option that comes to mind is Mike Williams of the New York Jets. Williams wouldn't be too expensive for the Buccaneers to acquire, and he would provide the veteran presence on the field that the team just lost with Godwin.
In this trade proposal, the Buccaneers would send a 2025 fourth round pick and a 2026 fifth round pick to the Jets to acquire Williams. Williams is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
For the Buccaneers, they would be acquiring a solid wideout that could come in and be their WR2 for the rest of the year. Beyond Evans and Godwin, the wide receiver play hasn't been great in Tampa Bay. Williams would provide an upgrade for sure.
As for the Jets, they simply don't have room for Williams on the field at this point in time. After trading for Davante Adams, the Jets now have Adams and Garrett Wilson as the top-two pass catchers on their team. Aaron Rodgers loves throwing to Allen Lazard, so Lazard slots in as the WR3. Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin are looked at before the WR4 in the offense, which is Williams.
So trading Williams to regain some of the draft capital that New York has traded away would be a huge step in the right direction. It would begin setting them up for the future of their organization without sacrificing any production from the 2024-2025 team.