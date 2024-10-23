Packers refusal to trade for player with Malik Willis ties backs more than Jordan Love
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers have faith in their young receiver room, even if the general public has some questions. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks development could very well tell the story of the 2024-25 Packers season.
Green Bay has been discussed as a possible landing spot for some of the top veteran wide receivers on the trade block. So far, the Packers haven't balked. Both Watson and Doubs have, at times, caused distractions outside of the Green Bay locker room.
Doubs himself was suspended for a game after missing practice. Nonetheless, both players have been productive on the field. Doubs has posted back-to-back breakout games since his suspension, and Watson has been a consistent downfield threat. These two, when paired with the Packers other young receivers, are players Jordan Love can rely on.
With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Green Bay did not pay the asking price of a conditional fourth-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins, who was Malik Willis's former teammate in Tennessee, was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs instead.
Did Packers drop the ball by passing on Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins?
For the large part, the Packers passing game has been successful when Love has played. Of course, Love did miss a couple of games, in which Willis started and the Packers switched their play-style to suit their new personnel package. A quick look at the advanced statistics, namely Green Bay's pass rate over expected as compared to the rest of the league, shows just how much starting Willis impacted the Packers plan of attack.
This is not to take a shot at Willis, but passing is not his strength, and the Packers know that. With this in mind, why would they trade for one of his former teammates who happens to play wide receiver? Even with a more pass-happy quarterback in Will Levis, Hopkins hasn't separated himself all that much. He'd take targets away from the likes of Doubs, Watson, Reed and Wicks, who are still developing in their own right.
Brian Gutekunst has faith in what the Packers are building. He believes in his coaching staff, his quarterback and even his young receiving corps. At this point, what evidence does he have that it's not working?
Dealing a mid-round pick for a three-time All-Pro looks good on paper, but doesn't always pan out in real life. The Packers don't need to shake things up right now.