NFL Rumors: Patriots-Tee Higgins aggression, Raiders-Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr buzz
We're still just about a month away from NFL free agency beginning and still not a week removed from the Super Bowl, but that hasn't stopped the NFL rumors from coming in fast and furious. And that's only going to keep trending up as we move forward given the names that could be available in free agency or the trade market and the looming draft class as well.
So what's the latest buzz around the NFL? There are some QB rumors to keep an eye on, but one team with a quarterback is ready to get him a new toy at all costs.
NFL Rumors: Saints happy to trade Derek Carr if anyone will take him
It's not the most advantageous situation if you're the New Orleans Saints right now. Yes, there should be excitement about Kellen Moore taking over at head coach. That's great for the future. Unfortunately, the present is not nearly as optimistic. Few NFL teams have a worse salary cap situation than the Saints and that's exacerbated by the fact that the shine on Derek Carr also seems to have worn off (regardless of how much there was there to begin with).
And the Saints may share that sentiment.
According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post ($), the Saints are open to letting Spencer Rattler be their starting quarterback if another inquiring team is interested in Carr:
"The Saints, who are in about as horrendous a cap situation as imaginable, are letting those who inquire know that they’d be willing to play this season with Spencer Rattler if someone wants to take veteran Derek Carr off their hands. He also has a terrible contract, and nothing the Saints do this offseason will be easy."
Now, there is a world wherein this is true but, as La Canfora noted, that doesn't mean a trade will happen. Carr's contract is an albatross on the books and moving such a deal would not be an easy thing and the return compensation would be minimal at best. At the same time, though, this could be a thinly veiled shot at Carr as a warning or motivating factor to get the best out of him.
What's clear, though, is that we're already seeing the Saints starting to maneuver a bit to try and handle their cap situation, and Carr isn't safe in that calculus if any of the other 31 teams are interested.
NFL Rumors: Raiders looking like clear Aaron Rodgers favorites as chips fall
The Las Vegas Raiders are, in theory, right in range to trade up from the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill the glaring void at quarterback moving forward. At the same time, though, hiring Pete Carroll indicates an organization (and obviously a head coach) that wants to win now as opposed to guiding a rebuild through those often frustrating motions. That would then lend itself to a veteran quarterback — you know, someone like Aaron Rodgers.
On Thursday, the Jets officially confirmed that they'll part ways with Rodgers, most assuredly by cutting him. That will put him on the open market and likely as a cheap option for any team that's interested. And it's worth noting that, as noted by SI Betting Senior Editor Iain MacMillan, the Raiders have the second-best odds (+300) of landing Rodgers this offseason according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Furthermore, in breaking down the pros and cons of Rodgers' landing spots, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin noted Carroll's win-now mentality, the Raiders cap space to keep building around Rodgers, who could come quite cheap based on what the Jets will still be paying him a la Russell Wilson, and the Tom Brady connection as all things working in Vegas' favor.
That's not a guarantee and the Raiders would certainly still need to find a longer-term plan. At the same time, though, having Carroll is a sea change for the franchise in Sin City. They need a splash to accompany that and there are many signs pointing to the Raiders and Rodgers being a match and, as such, being that splash.
NFL Rumors: Patriots readying godfather offer to land Tee Higgins
There aren't many more obvious free agent connections than the New England Patriots pursuing Tee Higgins this offseason. Drake Maye, despite a horrendous roster and situation in his rookie season in Foxborough, showed signs of being a franchise quarterback. However, the Pats have been devoid of viable passing game weapons, so getting a player of Higgins' caliber would make all the sense in the world, especially considering New England has the most salary cap space in the league by a wide margin (nearly $30 million, to be exact).
Higgins and the Patriots is become more than just dot-connecting, though. Jason La Canfora spoke to multiple NFL GMs and executives about what could happen this offseason for the Washington Post ($) and "multiple executives" believe that the Bengals receiver and former second-round pick will end up in New England. One GM also noted that he "hears" the Pats really want Higgins and Robert Kraft may be motivated to proverbially quiet the haters who have criticized him for not spending in recent years.
And among the other popular beliefs is that Higgins is going to get paid with some of those executives saying that the wideout clears $30 million per season in annual average value. That makes sense given the state of the wide receiver market but also for the Patriots to spend that. They have the money in addition to a Top 5 pick to build out this roster with quickly, so paying up to get the ball rolling with a star of Higgins' caliber makes perfect sense.
Sure, Mike Vrabel might not be the first guy to suggest paying $30 million per year at wide receiver. But if the Patriots do that while also being aggressive to help the offensive line, Maye and Vrabel are going to be sitting pretty much quicker than some might expect.