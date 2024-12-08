3 teams that should throw caution to the wind and overpay Sam Darnold for 2025
By Lior Lampert
Sam Darnold's renaissance campaign with the Minnesota Vikings emphatically marched onward in Week 14. The veteran quarterback completed 22-of-28 passes for 347 passing yards and five touchdowns, guiding his team to a convincing 42-21 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Darnold not only lit up the box score but made several highlight-reel throws. But perhaps none were better than this incredible play to find superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson wide-open for a 52-yard score:
The combination of mobility, escapability, arm talent and athleticism Darnold possesses was fully displayed from one toss of the pigskin. Whatever elixir Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has him sipping has transformed the trajectory of the seventh-year pro's career.
Currently playing on a one-year, $10 million contract he signed last offseason, Darnold has proven to be a bargain. However, the 2018 No. 3 overall selection has been so good that he's priced himself out of Minnesota's pay range. FOX Sports NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, recently reported that the 27-year-old could command a significant market, a bill the Vikings don't seem willing to front.
If the Vikings don't plan to meet Darnold's lofty demands, someone else will. With that in mind, below are three franchises that should be willing to take the plunge on the journeyman signal-caller, even if it means overspending.
3. Tennessee Titans
Will Levis has had some positive moments upon reclaiming the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback job. A shoulder injury/pseudo-benching ostensibly served as a valuable chance to gather himself and reset. Nonetheless, he continues to make costly mistakes, taking sacks at a high rate and turning the ball over.
Levis has been dumped at least five times in three of five games upon his return under center. Moreover, he's fumbled in four of those contests (losing one) and gotten picked off in two. While the former second-rounder has shown improvement, the bar was rather low, considering how bad things were. With abundant cap space for the 2025 league year, the Titans can bring in Darnold and effectively pull the plug on this experiment.
Titans first-year head coach Brian Callahan can have a clean slate with an experienced gunslinger in Darnold. The sideline general can hand-pick someone he wants to run his offense rather than staying the course with a player he didn't choose (Levis).
A Darnold-led Titans scoring unit is moderately intriguing. Tennessee would boast a viable and formidable group, giving the ascending passer pieces to work with. The backfield tandem of Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, the presence of wideout Calvin Ridley and a strong left side of the offensive line have upside.
2. New York Jets
It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers' days with the New York Jets are conceivably numbered. The failed experiment has gone worse than ever imagined, leaving the organization in complete disarray. But what if they turned to a familiar face (Darnold) to put the forgetful era behind them?
After a nightmarish beginning to his journey in the pros as a member of the Jets, we wouldn't blame Darnold for avoiding a reunion. He was shaping up to be an all-time draft bust during his three-year stint with the club and is so far removed from that time. Why invite the drama and press that comes with a reconciliation of this magnitude, especially in the Big Apple?
Should Darnold decide to embrace the challenge rather than run away from it, the Jets present him with a blank canvas (sort of). New York will search for a new head coach and general manager this offseason. If he and the impending brain trust's visions align, the encore performance has the potential to be much better than the opening act.
Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall (and maybe Davante Adams) are exciting skill position players. Plus, first-round rookie Olu Fashanu has shown flashes of a legitimate stalwart left tackle, providing Darnold with a reliable long-term blindside protector. On paper, it's an appealing situation, though the circus that is the Jets makes it daunting.
1. San Francisco 49ers
After seeing the San Francisco 49ers top this list, you may ask yourself: "What about Brock Purdy?"
What about Purdy?
2025 will mark the final year of Purdy's wildly cheap rookie contract. So, the 49ers will have to sign him to an extension sooner rather than later. And reportedly, "Mr. Irrelevant" could garner as much as $65 million ($) in his next deal. Is San Francisco prepared to make that type of investment in the one-time Pro Bowler?
For context, Purdy's base salary will exceed $1 million for the first time next year. He's accounted for less than half a percent of the league's cap. Suddenly, those numbers will balloon if the Niners reward him with a historic payday. Albeit expensive in his own right, Darnold can be a much more cost-effective alternative.
If the 49ers aren't sold on Purdy, they can recruit Darnold for nearly half the price. Then, the former becomes an extremely valuable bargaining chip. Furthermore, the latter allows the team to allocate their resources better, spreading finances to other areas of need.
Since Darnold spent 2023 in the Bay Area as Purdy's backup, the ramp-up process would be smooth and expedited. It may sound far-fetched, but the pros could outweigh the cons for the 49ers in this scenario.