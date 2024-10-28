Steelers conspiracy theorists: Sure sounds like Justin Fields trade is looming
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers found their quarterback, it's just not who fans initially thought. Mike Tomlin rolled the dice with Russell Wilson in Week 7's win over the New York Jets. Pittsburgh's offense was able to rely on the passing game, as Wilson stretched the field more in one game than the Steelers were able to the first six weeks combined.
That is no shot at Justin Fields, who led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record without Wilson. But, Tomlin is at practice while the majority of us are sitting at home. He knows his team inside and out, and the veteran coach thought Wilson was the better fit. Assuming Russ performs well enough on Monday against a lowly Giants team, he'll be the long-term starter heading into the Steelers bye week.
As great as it feels to have two reliable quarterbacks on the roster, Omar Khan has surely received a couple calls on Fields already. The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and Fields would be a hot commodity if he were made available. Is a trade on the horizon for the 25-year-old?
Justin Fields trade could be looming with latest Steelers decision
It's a bit of a stretch, but some Steelers fans believe Fields injury status could point to a greater purpose. Fields is questionable for Monday night's game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury.
While the more likely explanation is that the Steelers are merely being careful with Fields – especially because they intend to use his escapability to his advantage moving forward – making sure he stays healthy also plays into the hand of a potential trade. The Steelers can't trade Fields if he's hurt, right?
Will Justin Fields play on Monday night against the Giants?
There's a decent chance Fields will be active on Monday night, especially if all goes well during pregame warmups. If he's unable to go, Pittsburgh will roll with veteran Kyle Allen as the backup to Russell Wilson.
Whether Fields actually plays remains to be seen. Assuming he is not traded, Pittsburgh has a couple weeks (including their Week 9 bye) to implement a few offensive packages for the dual-threat quarterback. Using said outlook now – when they arguably don't need to do so against the Giants, of all teams – doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
In summary, a Fields trade remains unlikely considering how much the Steelers value his skill-set, even as a backup. But, it's not out of the question if Khan receives an offer he can't turn down.