Steelers vs Giants inactives: Week 8 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in a primetime showdown of two teams trending in opposite directions. One is tumbling down the NFC standings and drifting further away from playoff contention, while the other is vying for divisional supremacy. That said, there's plenty of time left in the 2024 NFL season. So, the result of their Monday Night Football efforts could foreshadow things to come (good or bad).
Heading into the contest, vibes are relatively high surrounding the Steelers. Russell Wilson quelled the concerns of many in his Pittsburgh debut in Week 7 amid the controversial quarterback change, relegating Justin Fields to the bench. Moreover, they claimed sole possession of first place in the AFC North standings, thanks to the Baltimore Ravens' latest loss against the Cleveland Browns. The Black and Gold are thriving, which doesn't bode well for a reeling New York squad.
Losers of three of their last four games, the Giants are going nowhere fast. Things are spiraling out of control in the Big Apple, and now they're facing a Steelers unit that's scored 30-plus points in consecutive outings. What could possibly go wrong?
While we don't know how the Giants-Steelers will shake out, we know who won't be available for both sides. Here are the inactives for the interconference clash.
Pittsburgh Steelers official inactives for Week 8 vs. Giants
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Roman Wilson
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Tyler Matakevich
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Nick Herbig
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Zach Frazier
C
Ankle
OUT
Dylan Cook
OT
Foot
OUT
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB/KR
Ankle
OUT
Justin Fields
QB
Hamstring
Questionable
Pittsburgh has a clean bill of health entering their meeting with the Giants concerning high-profile players. Standout rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier remains week-to-week with an ankle injury. Aside from him, the most noteworthy name is Fields. The incumbent backup signal-caller's status has sparked trade buzz, though he's questionable for Week 8.
Fields is expected to test his hamstring on the field pregame, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Assuming he's ready to go, Fields could play if absolutely called upon.
New York Giants official inactives for Week 8 vs. Steelers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
OUT
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
OUT
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
OUT
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
Hip
Questionable
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Cordale Flott
CB
Groin
Doubtful
Jake Kubas
G
Abdomen
Unspecified
Headlining New York's list of inactives but not mentioned because he recently got placed on season-ending injured reserve is stalwart left tackle Andrew Thomas. A Lisfranc ailment that required surgery will keep him out for the remainder of the year, marking a crushing blow to the Giants offensive line.
Furthermore, the Giants will struggle to defend the pass if their decimated secondary is any indication. Big Blue won't have three cornerbacks at their disposal versus the Steelers: Adoree' Jackson, Cordale Flott and Tre Hawkins III.