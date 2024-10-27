Justin Fields' supposed 'warning' amid Steelers trade rumors isn't that whatsoever
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields was benched in favor of Russell Wilson prior to last week's win over the New York Jets. Wilson looked as capable as ever, meaning he should receive another opportunity on Monday night against the New York Giants. He's earned it the hard way.
Pittsburgh's offense looked capable with Wilson in different ways. With Fields, the passing game was limited. Thanks to Wilson's ability to stretch the field with his patented 'moonball', George Pickens was more involved in the offense, and defenses must respect the Steelers passing attack moving forward. Doing so provides more rushing lanes for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as a result.
Mike Tomlin made the right call, for now. Fields performed capably in his six games as starter – Tomlin and Wilson even admitted as much postgame. So, could Fields be on the move at the NFL trade deadline? Not so fast, my friends.
As much as other QB-needy teams may want Fields, he fits well in Pittsburgh. Wilson already dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, and Fields is a cheap insurance policy for the Steelers. He's also a developmental project the Steelers could employ beyond this season if they like what they've seen in practice. He's just not the best fit to run the Steelers offense at this exact moment.
Justin Fields handled Steelers benching with class and doesn't want to leave just yet
Fields made some waves when he posted a message to his Instagram story that some took as a warning message. The message read, simply, "PATIENTLY WAITING" in all caps. Now, I can certainly understand how that can read as a disgruntled former starter who wants an opportunity. However, from everything Fields has said publicly, he sounds quite happy in Pittsburgh with a competent offensive coaching staff.
“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you,” Fields said. “If I’m being real with myself, if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) who should be playing who should not.”
Fields opportunity is coming, whether it be with Pittsburgh next season or elsewhere. He is in the final year of his contract, and growing behind Wilson – and playing it cool, rather than forcing his way out – will play to his benefit long-term. Look no further than Sam Darnold this season with the Minnesota Vikings for evidence of that.
Darnold was beloved in the San Francisco 49ers locker room last season, and earned a second chance with Minnesota this year. He's made the most of that, just as Fields could in 2025.