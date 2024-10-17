Justin Fields gives Kenny Pickett a lesson in class as Steelers benching looms
By Mark Powell
Despite a 4-2 record in their first six games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering a quarterback change. Justin Fields has played admirably with a broken offensive line, and his escapability was needed, especially last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fields had two rushing touchdowns and frequently bolted from the pocket with the pass rush collapsing around him.
Whether you agree with Mike Tomlin's decision or not, Russell Wilson could receive a starting opportunity as early as this week against the New York Jets. Wilson was signed to be the starting quarterback, after all, and he's fully recovered from a calf injury that hampered him to start the season.
Tomlin would not discuss which quarterback will receive more reps in practice this week, as he hopes to undo the drama he created.
"I'm not going to get into the details of how we distribute the reps and things of that nature," Tomlin said. "It doesn't benefit us. Both guys were full participants today, and I liked it. I liked their participation."
Justin Fields handles Steelers QB controversy with class, unlike Kenny Pickett
Fields hasn't had much to say since reports emerged that Pittsburgh might start Wilson this week, minus a quick comment to the media.
“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you. If I’m being real with myself, if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) who should be playing who should not," Fields said.
Fields troops have rallied around him, specifically in the fanbase and media. There's no reason for him to speak up in defiance, as it'll only be to his detriment. Ben Roethlisberger was willing to say what Fields cannot.
"I would absolutely not even think about taking him out of the game right now. I would keep him in there, Even if he has a bad game, I would keep him in there," Roethlisberger said." Right now, they're rolling…I think he's playing well enough, he's doing enough, with his legs especially, making things happen, creating."
As for the player himself, all Fields has done is post a winning message on his Instagram, congratulating his teammates on a victory in Vegas.
It was just this offseason that Fields' predecessor, Kenny Pickett, faced a similar predicament. The Steelers signed Wilson, and planned to give him first-team reps over Pickett. The Pitt product did not handle controversy well, and instead asked for a trade elsewhere. The Steelers obliged and sent Pickett to Philadelphia, where he is now Jalen Hurts backup with the Eagles.
Fields has the power to create that same issue as the trade deadline looms. Instead, he's stayed true to himself and maintained faith in Tomlin. Fields has earned his next starting opportunity, whether it comes in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. If the Steelers don't see that, it's on them.