This Steelers-Vikings trade would be homecoming for disgruntled Minnesota WR
The Minnesota Vikings are going through a bit of turbulence after two straight losses. We shouldn't overreact too much to a couple duds, especially when both were narrow losses to quality opponents, but expectations are high for this team after an impressive 5-0 start. Sam Darnold has looked less like an MVP candidate lately, but Minnesota clearly has the firepower and the infrastructure to contend for the NFC crown.
That said, not all is well in paradise. Most folks seem willing and able to shake off Thursday's 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but not Jordan Addison. The second-year wideout finished the game with two receptions on three targets for 22 yards. While that's a new low point, Addison's production has been muted all season. He has only notched more than four targets once in five appearances and he has yet to exceed 72 receiving yards in a single game.
After Thursday's quiet night, Addison took to Instagram with a remarkably open plea to the Vikings organization — "free 3."
Who is this plea aimed at specifically? The GM? The coach? The quarterback? We can't know for sure, but Addison has made the classically youthful error of publicizing his discontentment. These sentiments are best kept in-house, and hashed out with the front office or the coaching staff (or teammates) directly. Instead, Addison has welcomed public ire and interpretation, which almost never goes well for high-profile athletes.
Addison has opened the door for trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, whether he meant to or not. One obvious landing spot, should Addison force his way out the door, would be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This Steelers-Vikings trade could placate Jordan Addison with a larger target share
Addison went for 931 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, so the 2023 first-round pick should still carry plenty of value in trade talks. Each quarterback has a different process and develops unique preferences. Whereas Addison became a fast favorite of Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's slate of backups a season ago, Darnold appears keen to look elsewhere. The upcoming return of T.J. Hockenson won't exactly open up more targets, either.
Should the Vikings abandon ship so quickly? Probably not. Addison is a tremendous talent and there's immense potential in planting him opposite Justin Jefferson for the next half-decade, or longer. He's also in the second year of his rookie contract, which makes him a great value for an increasingly expensive roster.
That said, if Addison's attitude forces him out the door, Pittsburgh should come knocking — aggressively. Omar Khan has been looking for WR upgrades, but the Steelers fell short of adding both Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. The next-best thing is Addison, whose youth and upside (and affordability) next to George Pickens is tough to match.
It has only been one game, but Russell Wilson looked shockingly good in his Steelers debut. The passing game is set to perk up sans Justin Fields. Adding Addison's speed and dynamism to the mix would only improve Pittsburgh's explosiveness.
It's been a while since the Steelers were able to consistently generate big plays. Add Addison, and suddenly that offense is threatening on a regular basis.