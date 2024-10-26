Minnesota meltdown continues with cryptic Jordan Addison IG post
By Lior Lampert
Despite a 5-0 start to the campaign, the sky is ostensibly falling for the Minnesota Vikings. Losers of two straight games, one of which cost them their standout left tackle for the season, things can't get much worse. Right?
Sike!
As soon as Vikings fans thought vibes were reaching a low point, wide receiver Jordan Addison said: "Hold my beer." The talented second-year pro took to social media with a good old-fashioned cryptic Instagram post to express frustration over his lack of involvement this year.
As this user on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlights, Minnesota's house of cards is collapsing. It's bad enough the Vikings have dropped consecutive contests and will be without stalwart blindside protector Christian Darrisaw for the remainder of the year. Now, the team has a disgruntled wideout on their hands.
Cryptic Jordan Addison IG post adds to Vikings meltdown
Addison's 23 targets across five games rank 117th in the league. For context, he's sandwiched between a pair of Los Angeles Rams, running back Kyren Williams and third-string receiver Tyler Johnson. So, his discontent isn't without reason. Nonetheless, airing grievances publically isn't a proper way to handle business, nor will it earn him additional opportunities.
Perhaps Addison's slow start and lack of looks can be attributed to his health, or lack thereof, for lack of better terms. He recently sprained each of his ankles (left in training camp and right in Week 1). We're no medical professionals here at FanSided, but we'd like to think football players need their legs to be fully functional to perform well.
With 14 receptions, 231 yards and touchdown to his name, Addison is pacing to regress considerably after showing out as a rookie in 2023. However, the Vikings offense notably has more mouths to feed this season, meaning the dip in volume isn't particularly shocking. Between the offseason addition of dual-threat running back Aaron Jones and the emergence of Jalen Nailor, Minnesota has more weapons at its disposal. Plus, all-world receiver Justin Jefferson being on the field and not missing seven games like he did last year certainly changes the dynamic.
Regardless, the Vikings spent a first-round pick on Addison for a reason. He has the skills to be a difference-maker, and they must find ways to get him the ball.