The most informed insider in football is doing Russell Wilson a huge favor

Russell Wilson is on the clock. In what can only be described as a weak quarterback class across the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers need an answer of their own. While Wilson showed some flashes midseason for Pittsburgh, he fell apart down the stretch – like the rest of Mike Tomlin's team – and could be looking for a new home for the second straight offseason as a result.

Yet, Wilson is aware that playing for the Steelers is likely his best-case scenario. The Steelers are a quarterback away from winning and could conceivably make the playoffs again with Wilson under center. No other contender would give Wilson that opportunity. That is why Wilson has been adamant so far in planting the seeds of another Steelers run.

Despite reports to the contrary, Wilson told The Pat McAfee Show a couple of weeks back that he had spoken to the Steelers and Tomlin about a return.

"Yes, we have been starting to talk a little bit," Wilson said. "We've had our meetings and everything else, just getting into it. So I think that it's an exciting time to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and the opportunity of what we can do."

There was little evidence on the organizational side that what Wilson said was true. If anything, the Steelers re-signing the younger Justin Fields to an affordable price tag makes more sense in the long term than giving Wilson another chance.

Adam Schefter still believes Russell Wilson could end up back with Steelers

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed some of the worst fears of Steelers fans, which is that Pittsburgh is curious about running it back as well.

"I saw Russell at the Super Bowl," Schefter told his co-host Ty Schmit. "He still thinks that despite the reports to the contrary, that there's a realistic chance he's going to be back in Pittsburgh. That he's talked about the future and what this offense and the personnel would look like for the Steelers. He's operating like he's fully interested in being there."

This echoes what Schefter has said most of the offseason regarding Wilson, in that he'll believe the Steelers move on when he sees it. The limited options at quarterback make Wilson a natural fit on Tomlin's team because at least the veteran head coach will know what to expect from the position. He cam gameplan around those inefficiences.

Taking a flyer on Fields or a high draft pick does not offer that same conclusion, and Pittsburgh was burned once when they took Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Meanwhile, Wilson's media tour has consistently suggested he'll end up with the Steelers, all the while throwing offensive coordinator Arthur Smith under the bus for his lack of ingenuity down the stretch.

Wilson is a man used to getting what he wants in a football capacity. Schefter planting those seeds for him isn't helping.