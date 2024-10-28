Vikings ideal Christian Darrisaw replacement would also needle Packers fans
Not only did the Minnesota Vikings lose their second game in a row in Week 8, but they also lost their best offensive lineman, Christian Darrisaw, who departed the game early due to injury. It turns out that the Vikings didn't only lose Darrisaw for the game, but he's out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL.
This is a major blow for the Vikings. Yes, they're 5-2, but Darrisaw is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Losing him, especially when Minnesota plays in the best division in football, could prove to be detrimental.
While replacing Darrisaw would be virtually impossible, the Vikings do have ways of doing so. Exploring the trade market is the easiest one, but there's still an intriguing free agent out there who'd not only fit in Minnesota but would cause Green Bay Packers fans to throw a tantrum. The Vikings should absolutely consider signing David Bakhtiari.
Vikings signing David Bakhtiari would help them while irritating Packers fans to no end
Bakhtiari has played 11 NFL seasons, all of which have come with the Packers. In those 11 seasons in Green Bay, Bakhtiari established himself as one of the best left tackles in football, making three Pro Bowls and earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections.
Despite being one of the best left tackles in the sport, Bakhtiari went unsigned throughout free agency. Injuries likely played a role in that. While he's great, the 33-year-old was limited to just 13 games played from 2021 through 2023, and 11 of those games came in the 2022 campaign. He played in only one game in 2023 before the Packers wound up releasing him.
Injuries would be an obvious concern if the Vikings signed Bakhtiari, but they've already played in seven games this season. They have 10 more regular season games plus whatever playoff games they can manage. It's possible that Bakhtiari would suffer an injury in that short stint, but it's also possible that enough of the season would pass by to the point where Bakhtiari could stay healthy and play a major role for Minnesota.
This feels like the perfect situation for Bakhtiari to walk into. The Vikings, despite their back-to-back losses, are 5-2, and have a great shot at making the playoffs. By signing with Minnesota specifically, he can get some sort of revenge on the Packers for choosing to release him as well.
There's no downside for either side. Bakhtiari, even while he might not be the elite player he once was, would likely be an upgrade over David Quessenberry at the left tackle position. That alone makes him a worthwhile addition, especially considering the fact that the Vikings wouldn't have to trade for him. From Bakhtiari's perspective, he gets to join a contender and play against the team that recently released him. It makes too much sense to not happen.