NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson trade talk, surprise Stafford chatter, Chiefs looming extension
What a time to be an NFL fan. Trade rumors galore, you’re either excited to see your team surpass their expectations or you’re questioning your fandom because your team isn’t even halfway as good as you thought they’d be.
This time of the year is fun because the teams that aren’t performing as well as they’d hoped are looking for draft capital to potentially rebuild. And contenders that are a couple pieces away are looking to fill those final holes before the trade deadline.
We already know Davante Adams’ pursuit to find a new home for the rest of the season, but who that team is still remains unknown. On top of that, quite a few quarterbacks could be on the move too. The Steelers are in a great situation with Justin Fields playing well. That could send Russell Wilson to a team needing a short term upgrade for the remainder of the season.
Then there’s teams like the Broncos that are overloaded at that position and can flip one of their options for some draft compensation. The trade deadline is about a month away. We’ll know in the next couple of weeks, whose names and what teams will be looking to made some midseason adjustments.
Let’s take a look at the latest trade rumors and how teams are going to approach the next few weeks ahead of the deadline.
NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson could be on the move before the deadline
Zach Wilson’s NFL career isn’t anything close to what it was supposed to be. He arrived in New York at the same time as Robert Saleh. Both have since left the Jets – Saleh was fired a day ago by the Jets.
Wilson landed in Denver with a chance to contend for the starting job and potentially find a new long-term landing spot. He’s sifted down the depth chart and with Sean Payton going with Bo Nix, Wilson could be sent away.
There aren’t many teams at this point that need a quarterback or quarterback depth. I could see maybe Carolina entertaining him as a trade target, but probably not. Maybe the New England Patriots if Drake Maye doesn’t turn out to be ready just yet.
The Giants or the Dolphins might be open to it, but those are probably long shots too. With Will Levis' struggles, don’t be surprised to see the Titans call around about Wilson either.
Wilson isn't necessarily an exciting target. He's had a mostly poor NFL career. He's moved around from New York to Denver and even then got beat out for the starting job by Nix, and the backup role went to Jarrett Stidham. Wilson would be nothing more than a depth addition.
NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford floated in Rams trade chatter
All signs point to Matthew Stafford finishing the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams. But there’s a chance he has a new landing spot if the Rams don’t turn the season around, according to ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. If the trade deadline was today, I’d say Stafford isn’t going anywhere.
If Levis’ injury looms over the next few weeks, don’t be surprised if Tennessee inquires about adding Stafford. The Titans already have some solid offensive pieces, with a quarterback like Stafford, they could contend with Houston for a top spot in the division.
The Rams did sign Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, so he’d be the fill-in for the Rams if they do part with Stafford. Stafford hasn’t played with a healthy wide receiving corps as both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are out with injuries. And despite his age and injury history, he could very well still have enough in the tank to lead a team on a playoff run.
We'll know after the next three games whether the Rams want to bring Stafford back next season or flip him and rebuild with Garoppolo, or someone else, under center. Whether the Rams bring Stafford back or not, the blockbuster trade with Detroit still worked out for everyone involved.
The Rams won a Super Bowl and the Detroit Lions look like a top team on the NFC for the second-straight season. Stafford was never intended to be a long-term solution.
NFL Rumors: Kansas Chiefs Chiefs have big contract extension on the horizon
If there’s one thing the Cleveland Browns -- and at one point the Cincinnati Bengals -- have taught us, it’s that an offensive line is key for success. And the Chiefs have a big decision to make with one of its interior lineman due for a pay day.
After re-signing Creed Humphrey this last offseason, according to Fowler and Graziano, re-signing guard Trey Smith was always another priority for the Chiefs. They added Smith could have an asking price in the $20 million range.
Smith could be a prime target this offseason as several teams need upgrades and improvements along the line to be contenders in 2025. The Chiefs have a decision to make, similar to when they let Orlando Brown walk.